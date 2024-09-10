Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has been impressed by the arrival of Lewis Koumas on loan at Stoke City.

The forward signed for the Potters on a temporary basis, making the switch from Liverpool for the campaign.

He has featured in three of the team’s opening four league games, starting twice and bagging his first goal in a 2-1 loss to Middlesbrough in August.

Steven Schumacher’s side have won two and two of their opening four games, with the 18-year-old already staking a claim as an important part of the squad.

Liverpool will be hoping he receives regular game time, as the youngster looks to develop into a possible Premier League prospect.

Lewis Koumas - Stoke City league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2024-25 3 (2) 1 (0)

Don Goodman gives Lewis Koumas verdict

Goodman believes that the move to Stoke is a great next step for Koumas’ career, particularly highlighting how equipped Schumacher is to nurture young talent.

He has claimed that the exciting winger could be a key part of making the Potters a more front-footed, attacking side going forward.

“The noise around him from the Liverpool academy is exciting, he's an exciting young player,” said Goodman.

“I have no doubt that he's been guaranteed game time at Stoke City and he'll be playing for a head coach who will be desperate to do well and want his side to be a front foot attacking one.

“Stoke couldn't do that last season in a relegation battle.

“I believe that Stoke have the right man for the job and that, if they're patient, he'll get Stoke to where they want to be.

“Lewis Koumas is definitely playing under the perfect head coach, against Plymouth he showed that he can also create chances.

“Koumas has been unlucky to have scored just the one Championship goal after hitting the post twice against West Brom.

“He scored twice in the Carabao Cup against Middlesbrough, he is creating chances and looks like a real prospect.”

Stoke City league position

Stoke currently sit 11th in the Championship table following the September international break.

The Potters will return to action this weekend with a clash against Oxford United, with Schumacher’s side looking to continue their winning ways.

The gap to the top six is still only one point at this very early stage of the campaign, giving supporters reason to be optimistic for the campaign ahead.

Stoke’s clash away to Oxford kicks off on Saturday at 12.30pm at the Kassam Stadium.

Lewis Koumas could prove a shrewd signing for Stoke

Koumas has made a promising start to life on loan at Stoke, and has performed well in his initial chances in the team.

Schumacher will be excited by what he can do already, as the 18-year-old is likely to only grow into his role in the side as he gains more and more experience.

While the negative side of a loan move is that it will only last for a year, Stoke have still done well to add such an exciting young prospect to their ranks for this campaign.

Schumacher is also the right kind of coach for a young player like Koumas, so this move could prove very smart for his own development as well, making it a win/win.