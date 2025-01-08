Former Sunderland man Don Goodman has backed James Trafford to excel in the Premier League during his career, with the Burnley goalkeeper currently the subject of keen interest from Newcastle United.

The Magpies have been admirers of the Clarets’ shot-stopper for some time now, with a reported £16 million bid rejected in the previous summer transfer window, although the Lancashire side are keen to keep him at Turf Moor in their bid for an immediate return to the Premier League.

According to The Athletic, Eddie Howe’s side may have to wait until the end of the season to make the former Manchester City prospect theirs, with Martin Dubravka currently featuring between the sticks due to number one Nick Pope picking up a knee injury last month.

While that could offer Burnley some respite in their promotion bid this season, Goodman is of the opinion that the goalkeeper is destined for a career at the top level, with a departure in the near future likely.

Trafford has been in outstanding form this season, conceding just nine goals in the 25 league games he has featured in, and has already kept a resounding 16 clean sheets at the midway mark of the campaign.

To put that into context, Illan Meslier and Alex Palmer tied for the most shut-outs in the second tier last season, with the pair recording 18 over the course of a full season, with Trafford likely to better that before the end of the month, such is Burnley’s defensive record under Scott Parker.

At just 22 years of age, Trafford is already proving himself to be a top talent predicted of great things in the future, and it is no surprise that there has been interest from top clubs in the past, with Newcastle the side that have continued to pester for his services.

Despite that, Goodman believes the Clarets could well hold onto their glovesman until the end of the season, with the priceless end goal of promotion to the Premier League likely to outweigh any financial gain at this moment in time.

Speaking to Plejmo.com, the EFL pundit said: “It would take a huge amount of money to tempt Burnley to sell James Trafford, especially in the situation (challenging for promotion) that they are in.

"You've got to remember he's still 22 and he's already played over 130 senior games. It didn't quite go to plan in the Premier League last season, as part of a team which left him exposed. It must have been a humbling experience for him and he made mistakes.

James Trafford's 2024/25 Championship campaign at Burnley (FBRef) Appearances 25 Goals conceded 9 Clean sheets 16 (As of January 8, 2025)

"Vincent Kompany took him out for a small spell but he's been sensational this season. Burnley are breaking records, conceding only nine goals in 25 games with 16 clean sheets. He's played a key part in that and I think Trafford will be a Premier League player with or without Burnley next season.

"It would take a huge amount of money, though. Nick Pope has had his struggles with injury so Trafford could be a brilliant fit for Newcastle United. I think he'll go on to have a stellar career in the Premier League."

The numbers behind James Trafford’s unbelievable Burnley FC season so far

To have conceded just nine goals at this stage of the season is hard to believe, with similarly stingy Sheffield United the next best defence, although the Blades have conceded almost twice as more goals with 17 hitting the back of their net this campaign.

As a result, Burnley’s matches have been whittled down to the finest of margins, with five 1-0 victories and six 0-0 draws emphasising just how cagey the Clarets have been throughout the campaign, although no team has lost less matches, with just two defeats all season proving them to be a tough nut to crack.

Trafford has been fundamental to that success, with a save percentage of 85.0% proving his reliability as a last line of defence, with Aynsley Pears the next best performer at 80.8%.

While he has been aided by a sturdy defensive unit in front of him, the goalkeeper has continued to prove the qualities that have seen him handed an England call-up in the past, with his efforts stopping an estimated 6.5 goals throughout the season, according to FBRef, and underlining his importance to a side pushing at the top of the division.

Losing him at his point of the season would be a massive blow to Burnley, and regardless of the wealth that Newcastle throw in their direction in the coming weeks, they will be trying their utmost to keep hold of a player who could make all the difference in their quest to return to the top flight.