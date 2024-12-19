While promotion to the Premier League may not be within reach for teams outside the Championship, there is no shortage of exciting storylines in League One and League Two this season.

That fact is not lost on former EFL player and current Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman, who, speaking via CoinPoker, has shared his thoughts on teams across the Football League's lower tiers.

Birmingham City should be breaking League One records

Putting you on the spot. Who will be automatically promoted from League One?

Goodman said: “Birmingham City, with the squad they've got, should be breaking League One records and winning every game but they're not doing it at the moment. It would be an incredible failure if they didn't get promoted. But, despite a few indifferent results, I still see them going up. Ultimately, Blues will get a grip on this division in the same way Leeds have done in the Championship. I only see them getting better.

“Wycombe have been the surprise, going 17 games unbeaten after losing their first two matches of the season. You can't rule out Wrexham either given their defensive record of 12 clean sheets in 20 games. I think it will be one out of those two teams joining Birmingham in promotion.”

Should Birmingham make a move for Louie Barry? Could he step up into the Championship?

Goodman: “Stockport County and Dave Challinor have given Louie Barry a home. But his future is very much in the hands of Barry himself and Aston Villa.

“While I'm sure he loves Stockport, I think he'll want to play at the highest level he possibly can and I do think there will be Championship clubs interested in signing him. To score 15 goals in 20 games, as someone who is not an out-and-out striker, is a phenomenal record and I think Birmingham or anyone in the Championship would be getting a great player.

“If the opportunity came to play for a Championship club that aspires for promotion, I'm sure it would attract him and it would attract to Aston Villa who will be focusing on his development.

He has to make sure he goes to the right team, though. He wouldn't be as effective playing in a direct team and instead suits an attacking side that plays on the front foot. It's about marrying those elements with his abilities and I have no doubt that he will do a job if you put him in the right team.

“His journey reminds me of Finn Azaz, who dropped down the levels from Aston Villa to Plymouth but worked his way back up to Middlesbrough. I'm not saying they're the same type of player but we could see a similar journey.”

Wrexham chiefs must remember importance of balance

If Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are desperate for promotion, should they spend big in January and make the most of this opportunity?

Goodman: “Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney need to remember it's all about balance. If they were to go big in the January window and go all-out for promotion, they could very easily damage the equilibrium and spirit in the dressing room. I experienced a similar scenario at Wolves, when we brought in around half a dozen players and it upset our spirit within the dressing room.

“Although I'm sure they've got the money to buy players and spend big, they have to get the balance right. If they're going to bring players in, they need to make sure the policy is quality over quantity.

‘If you look at the team which drew with Cambridge at the weekend, most of them were at the club last season in League Two. They did a little bit of business in the summer but stuck with the majority of players who did so well last season, I don't think they'll go mad in January as they didn't in the summer.

“They need to focus on bringing in players who will go straight into the starting lineup.”

Reading FC has potential with the right investment

With Channing Tatum and Billie Joe Armstrong spotted at Wrexham and Elon Musk linked with Cheltenham Town, which club do you think prospective owners should look at with lots of potential?

Goodman: “For me, one club whose fans would welcome new owners and has bags of potential is Cardiff City. It's a club that, not too long ago, was in the Premier League and, with Vincent Tan having been there for a long time, you wonder if he holds the same love and has the same ambition for the club that he once did. I'm not sure he's prepared to invest in the same way he previously did.

“Cardiff are the capital of Wales with a strong catchment area, a great academy and a good stadium, which are all factors that could appeal to high-profile owners.

“For the fans of Reading, I would love it if they could get rid of Dai Yongge. My heart goes out to them after the last couple of years. It's a good football club, which again, has a good stadium, great training ground and produces exciting players from their academy.

“It needs a rebuild and is a club that, with the right investment, has potential.”

Bradford City have the right manager to lead them up the EFL in Graham Alexander

Is play-offs the maximum for Bradford City? But do you believe your old club can still do it?

“Bradford City are three points off the top seven and they've never too far away for the majority of this season. Andy Cook will always get you goals in the fourth tier and while you've got that, you've got a chance.

“The data does suggest they should really be in the position they currently are which is midtable, so they will need to improve.

“I've said this before and what you do have to remember is that they're everybody's cup final as an ex-Premier League club with such a good size crowd in attendance at Valley Parade every week. There's always a desire from opposition teams to get one over on City.

“The second half of the season will be a big one as they've been languishing in League Two for far too long. They've got the right man in Graham Alexander and he'll know what is required in terms of January additions and the changes which need to be made.

“This club needs to be at the top of League Two.”