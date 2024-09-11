Don Goodman believes Leeds United remain one of the favourites for promotion despite a turbulent summer window and losing key players.

Promotion is the aim again for his former side, although losing in the play-off final certainly came as a bitter blow to Leeds fans and players alike, as the Whites were unable to gain promotion at the first time of asking and many knew that they faced a tough summer period of rebuilding.

Daniel Farke has to make many tough calls as manager of Leeds, and the summer window departures of Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, Archie Gray, and Glen Kamara are sure to have had an impact on his side.

Leeds initially got off to a rocky start this season after they were soundly beaten by Middlesbrough in the cup clash 3-0, and also failed to win either of their first two league fixtures as they drew to Portsmouth and West Bromwich Albion. However, they now sit inside the play-offs and have won the last two league games to collect eight points from four outings.

Championship standings 2024/25 (10/09/24) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 4 9 12 2 West Bromwich Albion 4 4 10 3 Watford 4 4 9 4 Leeds United 4 4 8 5 Blackburn 4 3 8 6 Burnley 4 7 7 7 Middlesbrough 4 2 7 8 Sheffield United 4 3 6

Leeds and Farke had to navigate a difficult transfer window but ended it strong with eight new faces through the door at Elland Road, but there was plenty of uncertainty as to how they would look by the end of the window. Even with key players departing, Leeds fans will have optimism that they have the required depth and quality in their ranks to mount another promotion push.

The objective, as always, for Leeds this season is to gain promotion to the Premier League, and there will be real disappointment if the club fail to do so this time around. Their supporters will be keen to see more of their newest additions after the international break, with Largie Ramazani, Manor Solomon, Ao Tanaka, and Isaac Schmidt joining late on in the window.

Don Goodman's view on Leeds United's promotion hopes

Now that a busy summer window has ended, Leeds and Farke can focus firmly on the football on the pitch. Don Goodman was asked what he has made of Leeds so far, and whether they justifiably remain the favourites for the title.

Goodman said: “100%, Leeds United are still my favourites for the title.

“I think that conceding three goals against Portsmouth and against Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup made them reset defensively. That's the reason they went to West Bromwich Albion with the intention of not losing and it's helped them re-establish themselves as that solid unit which was one of the best defences in the Championship last season.

“They went to the Hawthorns and kept a clean sheet, as opposed to throwing caution to the wind, and nobody has scored against them since. You can't expect to concede so many goals and be successful.

“They're unbeaten this season with eight points on the board, whereas this time last year they only had five points. Daniel Farke's teams have been notoriously slow starters, too.

“Another reason I still have them as favourites is — despite losing Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter — I think they had a decent window. Through those sales, they've recouped so much cash and resolved every FFP problem, while also bringing in the likes of Joe Rothwell, Manor Solomon, Largie Ramazani, and Ao Tanaka.

“These are good players. Solomon has already shown the impact he can have, by assisting Mateo Joseph's goal at the weekend.

“Looking at the bigger picture, it could have been a lot worse for Leeds United, I'm really optimistic for them. If there's one team that I can see having the ability to establish a comfortable lead at the top of the table, it is Leeds.”

The verdict on Leeds United in 2024/25

In the end, despite difficult circumstances with release clauses proving to be an issue yet again for the club, Leeds managed to put together a decent window and sign some promising players.

The likes of Summerville and Rutter had that match-winning ability and were huge differential players in an attacking sense for the Whites. It's not abundantly clear who will step up to be the man in big moments this season, but their squad is still one of the best in the division.

Not signing a playmaker or "No.10" as many wanted could be an issue still, but they still have a plethora of quality players at Championship level in every third of the pitch. All of that whilst having a manager who has won the league twice before and come close a third time.

Leeds fans' optimism is vindicated in that sense, and the minimum expectation should be an automatic promotion place, having come up just short last season. Goodman's verdict is more than fair and difficult to pick at, even in spite of no attacking midfielder signing before the transfer deadline to really give them the only potential missing piece of the puzzle.