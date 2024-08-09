Highlights Experience is essential in the Championship, and Sunderland's recruitment policy may need adjusting to include more seasoned players.

Promotion-winning sides showcase how crucial experience can be in this demanding league with games coming thick and fast.

The pressure is on Sunderland to back manager Regis Le Bris in the market to build a top-six pushing team. Retaining key players is vital.

Don Goodman has urged Sunderland to bring in a few more experienced players, as he insists the current squad would not be able to push for promotion this season.

The Black Cats recruitment strategy in recent years is well-known, as the club generally targets younger players who are given a pathway to the first-team, in order to improve and increase in value.

However, with Sunderland finishing 16th last season, it’s fair to say the approach didn’t work, and the signing of Alan Browne, a 29-year-old proven midfielder at this level, indicates the club may be willing to change their policy.

Don Goodman urges Sunderland to add more experience

And, Sky Sports pundit Goodman explained that it’s crucial Sunderland strike the right balance, as he believes you need experience if you are to be successful at this level.

“I'm kind of pleased (at the Browne signing) because I've been really critical of Sunderland's recruitment policy, not because it's not good to sign young players, develop them and make them better. It is, but within that, you have to have a little bit of flexibility and adaptability. You need experience in the building,” Goodman told FLW (via Grosvenor Sport).

“So I'm glad that they've gone down the Alan Browne route. He will be another leader along with Luke O’Nien. I hope their recruitment hasn't finished there and that they will bring even just two or three more experienced lads into the building. But if it’s going to be a squad full of players aged 22 and under, then there's no way that they can be at the top of the Championship. It's just not possible.

“You only have to look at how the under-21 teams do in the EFL trophy. It's a good reference point for the difference between teams with know-how and experience versus young enthusiastic potential.”

Experience can be crucial in the Championship

Most would agree with Goodman’s assessment here, and you only have to look at promotion-winning sides in the past to see why experience is important.

The Championship is a demanding league where the games come thick and fast, which makes it a challenge for younger players both physically and mentally, and it’s something they may not be used to.

Adding that know-how can make a big difference, so Sunderland need to recruit players, like Browne, who understand what this league is all about.

Of course, it doesn’t mean every player needs to have played in the Championship, but it can help.

Regis Le Bris needs backing in the market

There is a lot of pressure on the hierarchy at the Stadium of Light to get things right.

The Wearside outfit endured a forgettable campaign last time out and the managerial decisions made by the board were a major factor in that.

Furthermore, it was a frustratingly long process to appoint Le Bris, but now it’s about backing him in the market to build a team that can push for the top six - which has to be the aim.

So far, they have made a few shrewd signings, but it’s clear that a lot more work needs to take place on the squad, and it’s vital they retain their best players if possible.

Sunderland start their Championship campaign at Cardiff City on Saturday.