Don Goodman has advised Johannes Hoff Thorup to change his stance on potential free agent signings and strike a deal for ex-Leeds United and Rangers frontman Kemar Roofe amid Norwich City's ongoing striker crisis.

A strong start to the 2024/25 Championship campaign under Thorup has been overshadowed by a recent deterioration in form for Norwich, who have failed to win any of their last six league matches.

Indeed, the last three have all resulted in defeats against Cardiff, Sheffield Wednesday and most recently Bristol City, with such form sending them down to 14th position and just three points clear of the Championship relegation zone.

It's perhaps not a coincidence, then, that Norwich's recent run of three straight league losses has come following an injury to star striker Josh Sargent, who is poised to miss the next two months after undertaking groin surgery.

Meanwhile, veteran forward Ashley Barnes is set to return following the international break but is yet to kick a ball under Thorup, with the Dane currently having no senior, out-and-out and available strikers at his disposal.

Johannes Hoff Thorup's Norwich City free agent stance

In the wake of Saturday afternoon's 2-0 home defeat to Bristol City, Thorup was quizzed on the possibility of exploring the free agent market amid the side's ongoing crisis at the top-end of the pitch.

However, Thorup explained that Norwich will be making do with their lot for the time being. He said: "To be honest, I just think we have to deal with the situation we are in. I don't think we can expect transfers or anything.

"Every team in the league, no matter where you look, would be a little bit vulnerable if the injury suspension list was 10 players or more.

"We cannot just keep bringing in players, because when the rest are back fit again we end up having a squad with 35 players, and that's also not ideal. We have to come up with even better solutions to support these players.

"Let’s see if we can get off to a week where we can have some more training sessions, and can build up some energy and recovery for the players so they can be ready again to start performing, start improving and start preparing in the best possible way. That's the only thing we can do."

Don Goodman urges Johannes Hoff Thorup to make a move for Kemar Roofe

Although Thorup has reiterated his stance on bringing new signings to Carrow Road outside the transfer window, Goodman believes that Norwich must really be looking into free agents.

The Canaries have a significant injury list and Sargent's absence is undoubtedly the most sizable blow. Sargent was inspired for Norwich last season, scoring 16 goals from 26 Championship matches, and directly contributed to nine goals in 12 before picking up a fresh set-back at the end of October.

With Sargent set to be sidelined until the new year, Goodman has cited Kemar Roofe as a potential option for the Canaries.

The 31-year-old also brings a wretched injury record but possesses no shortage of pedigree, having proved a real hit in the second-tier for Leeds United between 2016 and 2019 before moving onto Anderlecht and then Rangers of the Scottish top-flight.

Kemar Roofe's career stats across all competitions, as per FotMob Season Club Division Appearances Goals Assists 2011 Vikingur Reyjkavic (loan) Besta deildin 3 1 0 2012/13 Northampton Town (loan) League Two 7 0 0 2013/14 Cheltenham Town (loan) League Two 9 1 0 2014/15 Colchester United (loan) League Two 3 0 0 2014/15 Oxford United (loan) League One 16 6 2 2015/16 Oxford United League Two 49 26 8 2016/17 Leeds United Championship 49 3 8 2017/18 Leeds United Championship 39 14 4 2018/19 Leeds United Championship 34 15 2 2019/20 Anderlecht First Division A 16 7 3 2020/21 Rangers Scottish Premiership 36 18 3 2021/22 Rangers Scottish Premiership 36 16 2 2022/23 Rangers Scottish Premiership 6 2 0 2023/24 Rangers Scottish Premiership 24 2 1

Roofe was released by the Glasgow side at the end of the previous campaign and has remained a free agent ever since, and would be eligible to play instantly if picked up by a new club.

"Josh Sargent is a massive miss for Norwich City. It was the same last season. As soon as he returned to fitness in the new year, he was scoring goals at a rapid rate and propelling Norwich to a play off spot," Goodman told Football League World.

"He's been key this season, even though it's Borja Sainz who has been scoring the goals. I don't think Norwich City have seen the best of Ashley Barnes, either, which is obviously down to injuries.

"As a team, Norwich have dropped off. They're only three points off the relegation zone and have failed to win in six. Their last two defeats against Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City are particularly concerning. It looked to me that they were struggling to create chances, let alone score goals.

"They're going to have to do something, whether that's explore the free agent market or promote somebody from the youth team. After a tough trip to West Bromwich Albion next, they face Plymouth, Luton, QPR and Portsmouth and will have to take points from that run of fixtures or face being dragged into a relegation battle. Maybe the international break has come at the right time.

"Kemar Roofe has been a decent Championship striker in the past, but I'm a bit concerned that he's been without a club for four months after leaving Rangers. It's a long time to have not played any football. Is he going to be able to get fit and firing before Sargent and Barnes return?

"But, equally, what have Norwich got to lose with signing someone like Kemar Roofe? They could sign him on a short-term deal and almost take him on trial. It would be a win-win for both parties who have very little to lose."