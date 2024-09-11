Former West Bromwich Albion man Don Goodman believes Stoke City could have struck gold with the signing of Tom Cannon this summer.

The Potters were said to have seen off plenty of Championship interest to secure the services of the Leicester City man for the season ahead, as he joins on loan from the Premier League outfit.

Middlesbrough, Luton Town, Sunderland and Hull City were all said to be monitoring the situation regarding the frontman over the summer, before Steven Schumacher finally got his hands on the former Everton man.

With the addition of the 21-year-old Goodman has plenty of faith that the new-look City frontline will start to produce the goods before too long, with plenty expected of the new loan addition.

Tom Cannon looking to rediscover form with Stoke City

Cannon initially shot to prominence in the 2022/23 campaign, as he netted eight goals in 20 league games for Preston North End in his first taste of professional football.

The Everton academy graduate’s stock was ever-increasing after his stint at Deepdale, and it didn’t take long for promotion-chasing Leicester to make him theirs last summer, in a deal said to be in the region of £7 million.

Related Preston North End hand Coventry City, Plymouth Argyle boost in Cyrus Christie chase The defender has been a free agent since leaving Hull City in the summer

But after only managing to start three league games for the Foxes last season, Cannon will be looking to get back to his goalscoring ways with a move to the Potteries, with Schumacher eager to get the most out of his new striker.

Having added the likes of Andrew Moran and Lewis Koumas on loan, while Sam Gallagher joined from Blackburn Rovers over the summer, the City boss now has options at his disposal, with Goodman believing Cannon to be the final piece of the puzzle.

Cannon's career stats, all competitions, per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Everton U21 55 22 5 Everton U18 42 29 9 Everton 4 0 0 Preston North End 21 8 1 Leicester City 16 3 2 As of September 10th, 2024

He said: “Tom Cannon is a huge signing for Stoke, there is no doubt about that. Steven Schumacher hasn't really had much room for manoeuvre this summer, so it's been about coaching the players he currently has to win games of football and they've had a solid start.

“But Tom Cannon will be a very good addition. When you look at their forwards now, they've got Cannon and Sam Gallagher to add to the others, which means they've gone from slim pickings when it comes to forwards to having some very good options.

Stoke City showing promising signs despite mixed start to the season

After flying out the blocks with a terrific 1-0 victory over Coventry City on the season’s opening day, Stoke’s lack of firepower caught up with them as they went down 3-0 to Watford, and 2-1 to West Bromwich Albion.

With Gallagher yet to feature since his move from Ewood Park, Schumacher had to call upon young striker Emre Tezgel to lead the line, as well as Million Manhoef and Ryan Mmaee.

While the latter has since moved to Rapid Vienna on a season-long loan, Manhoef found the winner in a 1-0 victory over Plymouth Argyle last time out, as the Potters boss got one over on his old side on his return to Home Park.

With clashes against Oxford United, Hull City and Middlesbrough to come, Goodman is confident Stoke will take heart from their early performances to begin the campaign.

He added: “They'll be content with the start they've made with two wins and two losses, with one of those being against at very good West Brom team. The Watford loss will be the sore one, but they won't be the only ones to lose to them this season.”