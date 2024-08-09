Highlights Goodman predicts that newly-promoted Portsmouth, Derby, and Oxford could face relegation struggles in the Championship this season.

Concerns arise for Plymouth as Rooney takes over and Blackburn faces potential struggles with loss of key players.

Sunderland's signings boost optimism, despite Millwall's direct style potentially leading to relegation woes.

Pundit Don Goodman believes Portsmouth, Derby County, Oxford United, Blackburn Rovers and Plymouth Argyle could all be in danger of being relegated from the Championship this season.

Portsmouth, Derby and Oxford won promotion from League One last season, and they will all be looking to consolidate in the Championship in the year ahead.

Of the sides that narrowly avoided relegation from the second tier last term, Sheffield Wednesday will be targeting a much-improved season under Danny Rohl, but many are predicting another year of struggle for Plymouth after the appointment of Wayne Rooney, while it has been a quiet transfer window for Blackburn amid ongoing off-field issues, and they could lose star man Sammie Szmodics this summer.

Watford, Sunderland, Stoke City and Queens Park Rangers all finished just six points clear of the relegation zone last season, but they will be hoping they can remain clear of trouble this time around.

Don Goodman delivers Championship relegation prediction

Goodman believes Portsmouth, Derby and Oxford could be among the relegation candidates in the Championship this season, and he admitted he has doubts about how the newly-promoted trio will fare in the second tier.

"Oxford have done some really good business, actually," Goodman told FLW (via Grosvenor Sport).

"I keep hearing Des Buckingham acknowledging that they're not going to have much of the ball and that, therefore, without the ball they have to be perfect and they've been working very, very hard on that, that defensive structure because it's been a long time since they've been a Championship team.

"When you look at how they performed at Wembley it was a tactical masterclass, particularly without the ball and the way they restricted a very talented Bolton team, so they're going to have to replicate that.

"Derby, I'm still not sure about them.

"They were the oldest 11 in League One last season and although they've got rid of quite a lot of senior players, I'm going to be fascinated to see how they get on because it is a big step up and I think they need more and there probably will be more ins and outs before the end of the transfer window.

"Portsmouth have made good signings.

"It's a big club and they're going to have some great days at Fratton Park but if ‘I said can I see any of those teams finishing in the top-half,’ I'd probably be lying if I'm honest with you. I'm not saying they're going to get relegated. I'm just saying that success for those three would be survival."

Goodman said that the potential loss of Szmodics, and the departure of Sam Gallagher to Stoke, could make it tough for Blackburn to survive, and he also raised concerns about Plymouth's transfer business this summer.

"I think John Eustace has probably been completely mis-sold the project at Blackburn Rovers," Goodman said.

"We've spoken about Sammie Szmodics being likely to leave and Sam Gallagher has gone to Stoke. It's a tough gig for John Eustace, I think.

"The only reason they avoided relegation was because they beat Leeds at Elland Road while under siege, and beat Leicester who had been on the beer for a week or so.

"That's how close they were to getting relegated.

"If they do lose Szmodics, they are going to be weaker.

"You can't see how they can be stronger. It is a concern for them.

"I will always highlight that success for Plymouth at this level is survival.

"It doesn’t matter about the fact that Wayne Rooney's gone in.

"They’ve signed five players, none of whom I've heard of, but as I say, what they'll look to be doing from the off is being competitive."

Don Goodman reveals Sunderland and Millwall fears ahead of 2024-25 season

Goodman is more optimistic about Sunderland's prospects this season following the signings of Alan Browne and Ian Poveda, but he has reservations about the managerial record of new head coach Regis Le Bris, who suffered relegation from Ligue 1 with Lorient last season.

Regis Le Bris' record as Lorient manager (according to Transfermarkt) Games Won Drawn Lost Win percentage 76 24 18 34 31.6%

"I’m now slightly more confident about Sunderland than I was a couple of weeks ago," Goodman said.

"They have brought Alan Browne and Ian Poveda in, who are two good additions.

"I expect there'll be more.

"The only thing is that their manager is a complete and utter unknown.

"I know his reputation is that he's good with young players and coaching and improving, but the results at his previous club weren't amazing.

"In fact I think he got relegated at Lorient, didn’t he?"

Neil Harris comfortably guided Millwall to safety after returning to the club in February, and they finished last season in excellent form, but Goodman believes the Lions' direct style of play could be a problem this term.

"The other one I'll throw in there, although they were amazing at the end of last season, is Millwall," Goodman said.

"In order to do reasonably well in the Championship, you need to be able to have pockets of possession and control the ball in games, not every game, but in some games.

"I'm just not sure that's how they're going to play and I would expect they'll be relatively direct.

"When you look at the teams that have been relegated from the Championship in recent seasons, Rotherham and Huddersfield from last season were relegated and are good example, they were the two teams who averaged the least possession over the season and were fairly direct.

"Millwall averaged the third least possession last season and were in a relegation scrap, so I think a consolidation season for Millwall would be deemed successful."

Oxford United, Derby County, Blackburn Rovers and Plymouth Argyle could be set for tough season

Sunderland and Millwall should have enough to stay in the Championship this season, and Portsmouth will likely be competitive, but it is difficult to disagree with Goodman that Oxford, Derby, Blackburn and Plymouth could all be in danger.

Oxford have recruited well, but their squad still looks short of the quality needed for the division, while Derby manager Paul Warne's record in the second tier will be a big concern for Rams supporters.

Plymouth have taken a big gamble with the appointment of Rooney after his struggles at Birmingham City last season, and it could be another difficult campaign for Blackburn, which will be made even harder if Szmodics, who scored 33 goals last season, departs before the end of the transfer window.

Given the lack of transfer activity at the club, and with an inexperienced manager in Tom Cleverley, Watford could find themselves in and around the relegation zone this season, but Oxford, Derby, Plymouth and Blackburn are the four who look most at risk of relegation.