Former Wolverhampton Wanderers Don Goodman has tipped Bristol City to turn things around after a frustrating start to the season.

Liam Manning’s side have won just one of their first four league matches of the campaign, with a 4-3 victory over Millwall the only time they have emerged from a match with three points so far this season.

The Robins have also secured credible 1-1 draws with Hull City and Coventry City, before they headed into the international break off the back of a 3-0 humbling at the hands of newly-promoted Derby County.

But despite their slow beginning to the 24/25 campaign, Goodman believes there is enough quality within the squad at Ashton Gate to gather some positive results in the weeks to come.

Don Goodman backs Bristol City to respond after Derby County loss

Despite having the lions’ share of the ball at Pride Park at the end of last month, City were unable to break down a staunch Derby backline, with the Rams showing their opponents how to be clinical in front of goal.

Strikes from Kenzo Goudmijn, Kayden Jackson and David Ozoh wrapped up the win for the hosts that day, with City getting a rude awakening before the enforced two-week Championship hiatus.

With summer signings Scott Twine and Sinclair Armstrong still finding their feet, Goodman believes the squad has the potential to come good if Manning is given the time to implement his ideas in the months to come.

He said: “Bristol City's defeat against Derby County was a bit of a wake up call and a shock to the system after a solid start.

“Most people thought Bristol City would have the tools to beat Derby, even at Pride Park. They won't like the manner in which the goals were conceded.

Bristol City next five fixtures (Soccerbase) Saturday 14th September Blackburn Rovers v Bristol City Saturday 21st September Bristol City v Oxford United Sunday 29th September Swansea City v Bristol City Wednesday 2nd October Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday Sunday 6th October Bristol City v Cardiff City

“Bristol City need to be more clinical and ruthless with the chances they create. But I like their recruitment and think Liam Manning is a young and exciting coach, so patience is probably the order of the day.”

Bristol City will be looking to pick up points in next five fixtures

After an indifferent start to the campaign, City will be looking to hit top gear once the international break is done and dusted, with a trip to Ewood Park coming up this Saturday.

Blackburn Rovers will be as good a test of their credentials as any so far this season, with John Eustace’s side scoring goals for fun at the start of the campaign, with 17 strikes in all competitions from just six matches.

With the likes of Oxford United, Swansea City, Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City to come before the next international break, there is a good chance to pick up some points and start to get momentum going at Ashton Gate.

With that in mind, Goodman believes we could see an upturn in fortunes before too long in the West Country, as the Robins start to produce the goods expected of them.

He continued: “They've got Blackburn next, where Manning will be looking for a response. After that, it's then Oxford at home, Swansea City away, Sheffield Wednesday at home and Cardiff City at home.

“On paper, that's a run of five games where you could see them possibly collecting 9 or 10 points, and if they can do that, the league table will suddenly look very different for them."