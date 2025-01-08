January is a key month in any Championship season and the 2024/25 will be no different, with teams up and down the second tier looking to get business done.

With an action-packed schedule and multiple clubs still looking for a new manager, it's not only transfers dominating the headlines in the EFL's top division right now.

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has seen it all when it comes to the Championship and, speaking to Plejmo.com, he's shared his thoughts on the second tier's latest talking points.

Steve Cooper would be a good fit for West Brom

Goodman said: "You'd hope West Bromwich Albion will have a manager in place for their game against Stoke on the 18th.

"The question I've got is about how attractive the job is. That will depend on factors such as the resources any new manager will have, how FFP is looking, how much can be invested now or whether they'll have to wait until the summer.

"Do they want experience or are they going to gamble on a coach from overseas? Steve Cooper is an obvious choice for me and he's out of work. To get him, however, they'd have to make it an attractive proposition and I don't mean in terms of what he'll be paid but whether he can be convinced that Albion can challenge for promotion. There are lots of unknowns and lots of variables.

"Carlos Corberan was a bit of an unknown before he joined Huddersfield, look at Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds and Daniel Farke at Norwich City, too. You never know what a manager can do before giving them a chance."

Huge money needed for Burnley to sell James Trafford for Newcastle United

Newcastle United has been linked with James Trafford, your thoughts?

Goodman said: "It would take a huge amount of money to tempt Burnley to sell James Trafford, especially in the situation (challenging for promotion) that they are in.

"You've got to remember he's still 22 and he's already played over 130 senior games. It didn't quite go to plan in the Premier League last season, as part of a team which left him exposed. It must have been a humbling experience for him and he made mistakes.

"Vincent Kompany took him out for a small spell but he's been sensational this season. Burnley are breaking records, conceding only nine goals in 25 games with 16 clean sheets. He's played a key part in that and I think Trafford will be a Premier League player with or without Burnley next season.

"It would take a huge amount of money, though. Nick Pope has had his struggles with injury so Trafford could be a brilliant fit for Newcastle United. I think he'll go on to have a stellar career in the Premier League."

Middlesbrough loan star Ben Doak would be a better option for Ipswich Town than Jaden Philogene

Ipswich are said to have rekindled their interest in Jaden Philogene and have been linked with Ben Doak, your thoughts?

Goodman said: "Jaden Philogene's confidence can't be too high at the moment. He's gone back to Aston Villa and been given a chance, but he's delivered no goals and no assists from 15 games this season.

"Unai Emery's comments surprised me as managers are usually more reserved in their judgment of players in Public. It's all set up for him to move away from Aston Villa this month on loan.

"However, I've seen rumours that Ben Doak is of interest to Ipswich Town and I think he'd be a better option for them at this moment in time, as opposed to Jaden Philogene."

Wayne Rooney may have to settle for assistant roles after Plymouth Argyle sacking

Wayne Rooney sacked by Plymouth Argyle. Your thoughts on the decision? Where next for Rooney?

Goodman said: "I do feel sorry for Wayne Rooney. The four jobs he's had have all been challenging in different ways. Derby were in administration and suffered points deductions, it didn't go well for him in the MLS at D.C United, and it was the wrong time for him to join Birmingham after John Eustace left and he was on the backfoot with an initial set of difficult games.

"The Plymouth job then came up, and it's always a huge challenge with Plymouth Argyle to survive in the Championship with their resources. Every role he's taken has been a really difficult one. It's difficult to see where he goes next.

"I understand the decision (Rooney's departure). Plymouth suffered some terrible away defeats with no quality and, more worryingly, no fight. They scored just three and conceded 35 goals in his 13 away games at Plymouth which is embarrassing, really. Something had to be done and I think Wayne knew that too.

"I get the feeling he'd like to stay involved in football but might need some time out. Perhaps he could go somewhere as a number two? It's hard to see him getting a manager role at any high level in the immediate future.”

He added: "I remember him joking about going to Manchester City and learning from Pep Guardiola previously. It sounds funny but it wouldn't be the worst idea, would it when you look at what Arteta and Maresca learned?!

"Obviously, that’s probably a non-starter but Coleen's been in the jungle so they might want to take some family time. He was excellent as a pundit in the summer at the Euros and I’d imagine people would like to see him do it again. My best guess though, is that he'd like to get back in football in a ‘hands-on’ capacity.”

Leeds United are still title favourites and should back Daniel Farke over Andrew Omobamidele

How likely is it that Leeds United will run away with the Championship title? They’ve always been your favourites…

Goodman said: "I still think Leeds will win the title but will they run away with it? Probably not.

"They don't have a massive cushion at this stage and I had a look at Burnley's next fixtures given that they're on a 13-game unbeaten run. They play Sunderland at home, Plymouth away and Leeds at home in the league. If they can get through those three games unscathed, you'd have to say they'll give Leeds a run for their money. That's because their unbeaten run has included four games against top-six teams and nine against teams in the top-half. It doesn't feel like they're going away anytime soon.

"Whereas Leeds have won three and drawn three from their last six. They're not quite in top gear. If Burnley can get one over Sunderland and Leeds, they're definitely in the title mix."

Andrew Omobamidele has been touted as a potential signing for Leeds United, your thoughts?

Goodman said: "Daniel Farke knows Andrew Omobamidele and he was a decent Championship defender at Norwich. However, he's not cut it at Nottingham Forest and I'm not sure he's an upgrade on what Leeds United have currently got and whether they really need him for depth.

"It's an interesting link. Daniel Farke knows him better than I do and if Omobamidele does sign it will be down to the manager knowing what he's capable of."

Jobe Bellingham should stay at Sunderland and Glen Kamara would be a good Black Cats addition

Manchester United are apparently keen on signing Jobe Bellingham, but in the summer. Can you see why and do you think he’ll be ready to make such a drastic step up by then?

Goodman said: "Unequivocally, I would be staying at Sunderland for the rest of this season if I was Jobe Bellingham. Manchester United have been linked with a move for him in the summer and I think that makes perfect sense.

"He's a midfielder who can do literally everything. He can play the deep role, conventional or advanced. He can even play as a false nine. He can pass, he can dribble, he can run, he can tackle, he can create and he can score goals.

"There's been so much criticism over Manchester United's lack of athleticism in midfield, so a move for Jobe makes sense. It might be a big step up and a gamble but he's 19 and is only going to get better. He ticks every box for Man United and while it's a different level, you just need to look at how his brother stepped up from Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund.

"From his brother, we know that Jobe comes from a grounded family who give them both a lot of support. My advice to him would be, see the season out at Sunderland and you could be a Premier League player with them. If not, there will be lots and lots of opportunities on the table in the summer."

Reports in France have linked Sunderland with Glen Kamara. Your thoughts?

Goodman said: "When I saw those links I thought 'That makes a lot of sense.' He's a tidy player who is proven at Championship level, he was excellent for Leeds last season, he would bring experience at 29 years old, too.

"If that move is an option for Sunderland, I would be a fan of it."

Middlesbrough could be a good Louie Barry landing spot and Emmanuel Latte Lath should stay

Putting you on the spot, where do you think the ideal destination for Louie Barry is?

Goodman said: "Louie Barry needs to join a team that play a possession-based game and a similar style to Stockport County.

"With all respect to Derby County at this current time, they wouldn't tick that box. That’s not intended to be offensive but if he can get games at Middlesbrough or Leeds, he would be an asset to both of those teams.

"It's an area which Leeds United could benefit from strengthening. You wonder about the depth that they've got in that number 10 hybrid role.

"Ultimately, Aston Villa need to send him somewhere to play week-in-week out and a promotion charge would be a test I’m sure he would relish and thrive in."

Reports have suggested Ipswich maintain an interest in Emmanuel Latte Lath. Would you advise him to stay at the Riverside or move to the Premier League this month?

Goodman said: "Emmanuel Latte Lath wouldn't get a game at Ipswich Town, let's get it right. He's not going to oust Liam Delap, who is flying, so unless he’d be happy playing an impact role from the bench, there would be no benefit in that move.

"Boro frustrate the hell out of me defensively, but Latte Lath must love playing in that team with all the chances they create.

"I'd recommend Emmanuel Latte Lath stays at Middlesbrough, enjoy playing under Michael Carrick and focus on having a strong second-half of the season. He can then re-assess options in the summer if Boro don't go up.

"If it were an option and he decided to join Ipswich, he’d be risking what happened to Gus Hamer, who joined Sheffield United when they were always going to be fighting relegation from the Premier League. It was a fight they lost and he’s now back in the Championship, despite being too good for that level in my opinion and that is what Emmanuel Latte Lath needs to be mindful of."

Ashley Barnes to Burnley is win-win but Norwich City need to be harder to beat

Ashley Barnes has joined Burnley. Your thoughts?

Goodman said: "I think the fact that Josh Sargent will be returning to fitness will have played a part in Ashley Barnes joining Burnley.

"I remember speaking with Ashley earlier in the season and he had an injury which was dragging on and he struggled to shake off. He's only started one game for Norwich this season, so he's not been able to make the impact both himself and the club would have wanted. He's now off the wage bill and I'm sure he would have been a relatively big earner having signed on a free transfer.

"He goes back to his club at Burnley. It's a pretty young group at Turf Moor and he'll be able to add experience. Even if he only contributes in a small way on the pitch, I do think he'll have a lot to offer off the pitch and in the dressing room.

"It's a win-win for all parties."

What do you think the Canaries need this month?

Goodman said: "Norwich City have scored 43 goals this season, only Leeds United have scored more. They've got the most potent player in the Championship in Borja Sainz and Josh Sargent isn't too far away from returning, too. So, they haven't got too many problems at tht end of the pitch.

"But they've let in 37 goals in 26 games, with just six teams in the league conceding more. That's a problem. Only Hull and Plymouth have kept fewer than Norwich's four clean sheets.

"Their four-game unbeaten run has edged them closer to the play-off spots again, so this window is crucial for City. The problem is they've only beaten one team in the top-half, a 4-1 win against Watford. That could be an indicator of where they are as a team at the moment.

"I think their recruitment should be focussed on players that will make them harder to beat, as we've seen a few costly goalkeeping and defensive errors during the first half of the campaign."

Frank Lampard's Coventry City are not out of the play-off race

Can you rule Coventry City out of the play-offs?

Goodman said: "I was of the mindset that if Coventry City could put some form together under Frank Lampard, they would have an outside chance of making the top six.

"But, for me, the play-off ship has now sailed. There's an 11-point gap between them and West Brom and there's too much traffic between City and the top six. They're too inconsistent and I don't think they're resilient enough, either, which I saw at Fratton Park against Portsmouth where they should have been out of sight in the first 25 minutes but eventually capitulated and lost 4-1. It was evident at the weekend when they turned a win into a loss against Norwich City in added time.

"They have by far the most talented team in the bottom-half but under Lampard, they've won three, drawn three and lost three. That tells you everything you need to know about them. You can never be sure what you're going to get.

"Defensively, over the course of this season, only four teams can boast a lower XG against figure, the fact is they've conceded around 10 more goals than they probably should have. I've seen the costly mistakes myself, there have been lots of defensive and goalkeeping errors that have proved vital in games.

"Frank will have a good idea of what he needs now. The attacking areas are full of talent and there's not a lot wrong with the midfield of Ben Sheaf, Josh Eccles and Victor Torp. It's the other end of the pitch which needs sorting out in my opinion."

Derby County must focus on survival but Jerry Yates isn't a long-term answer

With drastic changes unlikely at Derby County in January, do you think it would be wise for the Rams to investigate a permanent move for Jerry Yates?

Goodman said: "Derby County were never going to be a prolific team at this level. None of their forwards have scored many at this level. Jerry Yates has scored six in 23 starts and I think he's done really well. But is he the long-term answer in the Championship for Derby? I wouldn’t think so.

"Derby's aim has to be survival and whilst they've done okay, there's only a four-point gap between themselves and the relegation zone. They can't afford to go on a run where they're not picking up points and not scoring goals.

"They beat West Brom on boxing day before losing against Leeds, Josh Windass scored that incredible goal for Sheffield Wednesday after Derby played really well, and they lost against Bristol City. But if you look at those games, and the loss at Luton, they're not playing badly and have suffered some pretty bad luck. It's been a tough run for them.

"They've got to pick up some points soon as what can look like a safe position in the Championship can quickly turn. Paul Warne will be aware of that."

Stoke City made a mistake with Narcis Pelach but Mark Robins could be a brilliant appointment

Mark Robins appointed by Stoke - is that the best possible appointment they could have made?

Goodman said: "Stoke City are in a difficult spot at the moment. They've got really good owners and in John Walters, a sporting director who has Stoke City running through his veins. In sacking Narcis Pelach, they've admitted to making a mistake. It was a really poor appointment and the pressure is well and truly on.

"I'm really keen to see how things play out at Stoke. On face value, Mark Robins looks like a really safe appointment. But we must acknowledge that things went wrong at Coventry this season after Doug King made it clear that a fall out between Adi Viveash and Mark Robins was the reason that the long-standing assistant left in the summer. Adi Viveash was hugely influential on the training ground and in making tactical decisions.

"It clearly didn't work with the new coaching team that came in at Coventry and now there's no Adi Viveash at Stoke. I hope it goes well for Mark and that Paul Nevin and James Rowberry are positive appointments because, if not, people will speculate whether he can have real success without Adi Viveash at his side.

"Stoke have had problems at both ends of the pitch. They were giving away so many chances and conceded two goals in each of Narcis Pelach's last six games which meant they would have to score three goals in order to win games. Three consecutive clean sheets is encouraging, however, the problem is that they also struggle to score goals.

"I'm just curious how it will all play out because Mark Robins was a brilliant manager for Coventry and I hope it goes well for him."

Hull City will stay up under Ruben Selles

Thoughts on Ruben Selles’ start to life at Hull City?

Goodman said: "Hull City had lost six games in a row before Ruben Selles was appointed. Now they've won two, drawn three and lost three of his seven games in charge. That's a lot more points than they had got in those previous games. For Hull, it's about putting things into perspective.

"With all due respect, while I don't think that this group of players were particularly well guided by Tim Walter, I think they must be held accountable. They have underperformed. Of the bottom eight, possibly with the exception of Luton, I'd say they've got the best squad.

"January is here and I think they'll be active. Based on the improvement under Ruben Selles, having lost six in a row and improved, as mentioned I can only see them getting better and moving up the table.

"If I had to choose now whether Hull City would be relegated or survive, I'd say they'll stay up."

Relegation-threatened Cardiff City need a lot of new blood in January

What do Cardiff City need in January to move up the Championship table?

He said: "Cardiff City has been a bit of a basket case of a club. Not just this season, but across the past few years, too. If I'm honest with you, I'm not surprised it's been a struggle for them this season.

"They had a solid campaign under Erol Bulut last year, but almost half of their 53 goals came from set-pieces. In my opinion, whilst they're a huge part of football, you can't rely on set-pieces to win games week-in-week-out. 16 goals from open play is a little better this season, but it's not enough in reality.

"The Bluebirds have struggled at both ends of the pitch. Only three sides have scored fewer goals than them and only three teams have conceded more goals. This tells me the whole team needs strengthening.

"Omar Riza did well, initially, when he came in but they then delayed appointing him permanently which showed a lack of faith and then, all of sudden, they're going nine games without a win and are back in the mire.

"I think they need a lot of new blood. Whether Vincent Tan will actually back them, however, is a different story. I do fear for them."

Plymouth Argyle are in trouble but Steven Schumacher would be a positive appointment

Your overall thoughts on the survival battle. Who do you fear for the most?

Goodman said: "I fear for Plymouth the most. Their away form is horrific and I don't believe they can solely get enough points at home because they're playing against some superior teams.

"Teams like Luton Town and Hull City, with the players in their squads, have to improve.

"After Stoke City play West Bromwich Albion, they have a run of games against Portsmouth, Oxford and Hull. If they don't get a reasonable amount of points from that trio of matches, I'd then be concerned. for them.

"I have concerns for Cardiff but also, Portsmouth's away form worries me. Can they survive just on home form? Four of their next six games are at Fratton Park and if those don't go well, that would leave them in trouble."

Thoughts on Steven Schumacher back to Plymouth?

Goodman said: "It would be a positive move. for Plymouth Argyle but I’m not sure it would be a positive move for Steven Schumacher.

"If he went back, couldn't turn it around, and ended up with a relegation on his CV, I'm unsure how that would impact opportunities for him moving forward.

"I know he's really good pals with Simon Hallett, the Plymouth Argyle owner, so it makes sense as to why they'd want him back.

"But I'm not sure it would be the best move for Steven Schumacher at this stage of his career."