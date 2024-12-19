Former EFL player and current Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has weighed in on the Championship as we head into the hectic festive schedule.

Games come thick and fast in the second tier in December meaning a purple patch can do wonders for a club's promotion, play-off, or survival hopes while a rough few weeks can be hugely costly, whatever a team's ambitions or realities.

Goodman knows well the impact that the Christmas period and the January window have in the Championship and, speaking via CoinPoker, he has shared his thoughts on a host of topics concerning sides at both ends of the table.

Leeds United are the best team in the Championship but Evan Ferguson is out of reach

Are you more confident than ever before that Leeds United will win promotion?

Goodma: “Leeds United are the best team in the Championship. Generally, they've got the best players in the league. That doesn't mean you'll win all your games, though.

“We've seen Leeds struggle a little away from home, winning just one of their last seven on the road. That's a staggering stat given the quality they have. There's still plenty of room for improvement and that's the problem for the league. Leeds are only going to get better when they get players back from injury.

“Their next run of games are favourable, too, playing four of their next five fixtures against teams in the bottom half. It all looks good for Leeds United and I can't come up with a logical argument to say they won't finish in the top two.

“I'd be really surprised if they don't win the title as a matter of fact, even with Sheffield United currently sitting pretty at the top.”

Evan Ferguson is available for loan. Do you think he could be the perfect addition for Sunderland or Leeds?

Goodman: “Yes, I do think Evan Ferguson would be the perfect addition to Leeds United or Sunderland. But do I think he'll end up in the Championship? No, I don't.

“Just 18 months ago, he was being lauded as a £100 million player. So I can't see him playing in the Championship no matter how big a club is. If a loan move is an option for him, you'd suggest a loan move to another Premier League club would be logical, as long as he gets minutes, which is key for him. Perhaps he could move to Europe.”

Losing Tommy Watson is a blow but Sunderland will get top six

How big of a miss will Tommy Watson be for Sunderland? What does their win over Swansea say about their squad depth?

Goodman: “It's always a blow at any level when you lose a player who is in form and having a positive influence on games. But that also happened a few weeks ago when they lost Romaine Mundle and introduced Tommy Watson.

“The fact they have won without him and scored three goals against Swansea, who boast an impressive defensive record at home, suggests it's a big blow but not an insurmountable one.

“It's only a few more weeks until Mundle is back and Watson is scheduled to return at the end of January. They'll be able to win and compete without him but, undoubtedly, it's a blow to lose him.

“I'd be very shocked if Sunderland don't remain in the top six until the end of the season. I've seen enough fight, resilience and character in the way that they have won matches. I've definitely seen enough from them. At the moment, I think they will probably not win automatic promotion but, having said that, we don't know what they'll do in January and how much they'll spend.

“What we do know is that they're more flexible in their approach to recruitment and signing experienced players, evidenced by the additions of Alan Browne and Chris Mepham. It will be interesting to see what they do in the window. I'd assume they won't let any of their best players to leave as they may not get a better opportunity than this to return to the Premier League.”

Middlesbrough are well set to finish the season strong

Has 2024 been a good year for Middlesbrough?

Goodman: “2024 has been a year of progression for Middlesbrough.

“It didn't start well, winning two, drawing two and losing five of their first nine fixtures. They did finish the 2023/2024 season strongly, however.

“I had big expectations for them this season and even bigger ones after seeing them play. I think they're definitely one of the three best teams in the Championship, even if it's not reflected in the results. When they lose, Boro usually give a good account of themselves in the performance.

“They're sixth at the moment and they haven't yet gone on the kind of run I think they're capable of. Their longest unbeaten stretch is just three games and that shows there's a lot more to come. They've just been punished for missing chances at the one end and conceding very soft goals down the other.

“As I say, 2024 has been a year of progression. I'd expect them to take points from their upcoming run of fixtures, and if they can go on one of those runs that they're capable of, they may be able to put pressure on the teams above them. They've got a good squad of players and I have them down as a shoe-in for the top six. I would be massively shocked if they don't.

“Everything is there for Boro to have a really strong second half of the season.”

What do they need in January?

Goodman: “I noticed a change of goalkeeper at the weekend, with Sol Brynn coming in for Seny Dieng, who has been responsible for soft goals and whose stats don't make good reading.

“You can't solely blame the goalkeeper but the defensive area is where they need to strengthen. Only Leeds and Norwich have scored more goals but they need to stop them going in at the other end.”

Pressure is on Norwich City and Borja Sainz could leave if Canaries can't kick on

What do Norwich City need to do to improve their league position?

Goodman: “The pressure is on for Norwich City. They got off to a slow start but had a seven-game unbeaten run when we all thought they had settled and the new head coach had implemented his style. They looked a threat to the top six.

“However, they have followed that with just two wins in 12 which doesn't make great reading. In those 12 games they've let 22 goals in, keeping just one clean sheet. They're conceding far too many goals to become a success. Only four sides have conceded more goals, so that side of things needs to improve dramatically.

“They're a similar team to Middlesbrough but are nowhere near the same level. They're scoring goals without Josh Sargent and his return will boost them but as long as they keep conceding goals, then they are going to struggle to bridge the gap to the top six.”

Has Borja Sainz been the best player in the league so far this season?

Goodman: “You could see there was a really good player in him last season, despite scoring six goals and registering just two assists. He's gone to another level this season, though.

Even against Burnley he was carrying a threat and getting shots off. He's playing at the top of his game and is full of confidence.

“I would suggest he is the most effective player in the Championship. He has 15 goals from an XG of 8.4, which you can only call ruthless, clinical and exceptional.

“He's a talented player and Norwich need to move forward with him. If they don't, he won't be at the club for much longer.”

Positive signs for Coventry City and Frank Lampard

Opinion on the start of Frank Lampard’s reign at Coventry?

Goodman: “There have definitely been positive signs from Frank Lampard's start to life at Coventry City. I was at The Hawthorns for their only loss under him and it was a game they easily could have drawn.

“It was massively important that Frank Lampard got off to a decent start after replacing the legend that was Mark Robins. Most fans were not happy he had been sacked and for that reason, it was vital that Lampard made a positive impact. I think two wins, one draw and one loss does represent that.

“They were a team that was low on confidence and had lost their mojo but the signs are promising. He's spoken very well, has been open and honest with the fans and I think he's impressed the players already. It all looks fairly promising.

“Out of all the teams currently placed in the bottom half, Coventry City is the side I can see going on a decent run and propelling themselves up the table. Frank's making changes every game so he can assess his squad and, already, he has a top-eight squad on paper. The foundations are already in place with January just around the corner.

“The play-offs would be a longshot for Coventry City. You worry for them defensively There's already a 10-point gap to make up on Middlesbrough, who I would be shocked to see finish outside of the top six. There's not a lot of wriggle room. The first port of call is to start winning games on a consistent basis and take each game as it comes.

“It would be remarkable if they somehow got in the top six but I wouldn't rule them out just yet, even if it would take a remarkable effort.”

Derby County are in the best hands with Paul Warne

Derby fans are becoming frustrated with Paul Warne. What’s your message to them?

Goodman: “Paul Warne is brilliant for the media as he's brutally honest and gives proper assessments. I was at Ewood Park on the opening day of the season when Blackburn absolutely dominated them. Blackburn were supposed to be struggling and those connected with Derby must've been worrying. Paul Warne admitted that his side may not have been ready for Championship football at the time and you couldn't blame him.

“For Derby County to have the best chance of staying in the Championship, which has to be the ambition, they're in the best hands in terms of having someone who will get the team organised, make them solid at home and understand that it won't always go their way in certain games. In the main, with 20 games gone, I don't see Derby as being in a relegation fight, based on their home form and competitive edge. I think they'll be okay.

“I understand, at times, the football cannot be the most exciting but that 4-0 win over Portsmouth will have alleviated any fears from a percentage of Derby fans that were disgruntled.

“The objective has to be survival and, at this moment in time, I think they'll do it comfortably.”

The pressure is building on Narcis Pelach at Stoke City

Narcis Pelach is struggling for consistency at Stoke and his record is not an improvement on Steven Schumacher at the moment. Do you think it’s a decision that remains somewhat baffling?

Goodman: “Stoke City clearly saw something happening during Steven Schumacher's time at the club that they weren't happy with, so they made the decision to replace him with Narcis Pelach, which was a huge gamble.

“Regardless of the fact it was a gamble, the hierarchy would have expected better from Narcis Pelach. They have no wins from their last seven games and just three wins in 16 under him. However, this appointment and the decision to replace Schumacher is on the hierarchy and, based on that, you would expect them to remain patient with Pelach and maybe even back him in January.

“At the minute they have a five-point buffer over the relegation but if it gets much worse the hierarchy will have a huge decision to make. That's because this is a team which is conceding goals and conceding so many chances. It has to be a concern and you do feel like the pressure is building on Narcis Pelach.

“The backing of the supporters is important and I don't think it would take many more negative results for the atmosphere to become a little bit toxic at the Bet365 Stadium. But that was the risk the hierarchy took when appointing him and replacing Steven Schumacher.

“It's not quite working out how they would have hoped.”

Colby Bishop's return is a huge boost for Portsmouth in relegation dogfight

Thoughts on Pompey’s recent form? Seen enough to predict they’ll survive?

Goodman: “Portsmouth are in a dogfight. It was always going to be a difficult start after they played so many teams in the top half but the expectation was that the results would soon start to pick up once they'd got through that initial run. But it hasn't really happened in the way John Mousinho would have hoped.

“The 4-0 defeat against Derby County at Pride Park will have been a real body blow as they'd been good at home and built a little bit of momentum. They're going to have to bounce back despite having some tough games on the horizon.

“The return of Colby Bishop will, undoubtedly, be a huge boost but it's going to be a real dogfight for them at the bottom of the table.”

Cardiff City need help at both ends in January

Omar Riza now has the Cardiff job. What does he need in January?

Goodman: “It's been a tough season for Cardiff. The initial bounce they had after sacking Erol Bulut feels like a lifetime ago, doesn't it?

“They haven't won in seven which is a real worry and I don't think the hierarchy helped things by the delay in giving Omar Riza the job on a permanent basis. It sent out a message that they weren't quite sure about him or that they didn't quite have faith in him. Otherwise, they would have given Riza the job a lot earlier than they actually did.

“That would have been felt by the players which makes it a difficult task. Are they going to back him in January? Well, the summer recruitment looks poor in hindsight and they're struggling at both ends of the pitch.

“I wonder whether, for Cardiff City, it will be a case of them just hoping there are three worse teams than them in the Championship. They're in a rut and need to get themselves out of it. Conceding in additional time against Stoke certainly won't help them.”

Wayne Rooney and Plymouth Argyle must turn fortunes around soon

Wayne Rooney is reportedly VERY close to being sacked at Plymouth. Can you understand why?

Goodman: "For Wayne Rooney, or anybody else, managing Plymouth Argyle was always going to be a tough gig.

“The fact their budget is one of the lowest in the division is reflected by the recruitment and some of the players that they brought in. You must remember this is a squad that only survived on the final day of last season. That's what Wayne Rooney walked into. Wayne has always backed himself, no matter if that was going to Birmingham City, Derby County or DC United.

“I think the biggest disappointment for him will be the performances away from home, where they have capitulated at times. That's what I think we can criticise Wayne Rooney for. They need to be harder to beat away from home and have only scored three goals while conceding 29. How on earth are you meant to pick up points by doing that?

“Plymouth have a big scrap on their hands. In the Championship and under these circumstances, it will always be a question if Argyle can do enough to keep themselves above that dreaded relegation zone. They managed to do it last season but if they're going to do it this season things will have to improve pretty soon.”

Oxford United sacking was harsh and Millwall may look for a safe pair of hands

Thoughts on manager departures at Oxford United and Millwall?

Goodman: “From the outside looking in, it looks a harsh one. Des Buckingham's sacking came as a surprise due to the fact you'd think he would have credit in the bank after steering them to the Championship for the first time in so many years.

“If you're Oxford, as is the same for so many promoted teams, survival is the name of the game. But the hierarchy must be feeling that they should be performing better with the squad they've got. That's the only thing I can think of despite their results taking a little bit of a downward turn.

“The hierarchy will probably be thinking that, by replacing Des now, his successor will have over half a season to work with the players and get enough points to keep them up. That's the only logic I could apply.

“Millwall is an interesting one as they tried to change the style last season by bringing in Joe Edwards and it didn't work. I would imagine they're trying to bring in another Neil Harris-esq manager.

“The one that springs to mind, and you might laugh, is Gary Rowett who has a great pedigree and knows the club. But they can't keep doing this and going back to managers. At least they have the luxury of not being in a relegation fight.

“If they're looking to hire a manager with Championship experience, appointing either one of Ryan Lowe or Steven Schumacher could be a possibility. But I'm sure there are others out there.”

Thoughts on Ruben Selles leaving Reading and joining Hull?

“I really like the appointment of Ruben Selles. I think Hull are moving in the right direction after a few calamitous decisions that saw Liam Rosenior sacked and Tim Walter arrive.

“Ruben Selles worked miracles at Reading under almost impossible circumstances. I think he's the right man at the right time for Hull, who have a squad of players that are more than capable of climbing the table. Selles will bring a more traditional structure than Tim Walter, who would have his defenders flying down the wring and modifiers dropping into centre-half. It was hard to get your head around.

“The injuries to Bachir Belloumi and Liam Millar are a huge blow to Hull but they need to improve at both ends of the pitch, which I think Ruben Selles will be able to help them do. I expect them to start climbing the table soon.

“It would have been easy for Ruben Selles to walk away from Reading earlier but a sense of loyalty to the fans, players and coaching staff would have prevented him from doing that. But this is a great opportunity. While you can criticise Acun Ilıcalı for some of the decisions he has made, you cannot argue his intentions are honourable. He's desperate to take this club forward and take them to the Premier League.

“In order to do that, he may have to leave some of the football decisions to the likes of Ruben Selles, who is now going to a club with ambition. He knows the owner will back him in the transfer window as far as financial fair play and profit and sustainability rules will allow. For someone who had been at a disjointed club like Reading, it must feel like he's going to heaven at a club where he will be backed and the wages will be paid on time.”

Predictions for the weekend's games

Prediction for Leeds United vs Oxford United?

Goodman: “Anybody of sound mind would only predict one outcome. Leeds have won eight in a row at home, which includes wins over two of the league's best teams, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough.

“Oxford, meanwhile, have not won a single Championship away game this season. You can't make a case for anything other than a Leeds victory.”

Don Goodman's prediction: Leeds United win.

Prediction for Norwich City vs Sunderland?

Goodman: “This is a huge game for Norwich City. They find themselves in 12th and if they lose and certain results go against them, they could be 11 points off sixth place. It's a bigger game for Norwich who are far better at home than they are away.

“Sunderland, however, are well-established in the top six. They're hard to beat away from home with just one defeat in seven. That loss was at Bramall Lane when I thought they were possibly better than Sheffield United and were unlucky to lose.

“It's hard to split the two teams.”

Don Goodman's prediction: Draw

Prediction for Plymouth vs Middlesbrough?

Goodman: “I know Plymouth Argyle are a lot better at home and have only lost two matches at Home Park this season but they're also on a run of six games without a win.

“I do see a massive gulf in quality between the two teams. It's a game Middlesbrough, with the calibre of their forwards, should win. They're playing against a side that have shipped 42 goals this season.”

Don Goodman's prediction: Boro win.

Prediction for Portsmouth vs Coventry?

Goodman: “It's a tough game to predict despite Pompey's no-show against Derby County on Friday evening. They had been vastly improved at home, winning two and drawing one of their last three games, while only conceding one goal.

“They'll need to replicate that performance level as Coventry under Frank Lampard have won two, drawn one and lost one. Even in that defeat at West Brom they were competitive and missed chances to get back in the game. They also should have beaten Hull more convincingly than 2-1 at the weekend.

“Based on what I saw at the weekend with Coventry's extra quality, I think that may prove the difference.”

Don Goodman's prediction: Coventry win.

Prediction for Luton vs Derby County?

Goodman: “Luton have lost their last six away games which I just couldn't believe. It's remarkable for a team that found themselves in the Premier League just last season. But the Hatters have lost just one of their last nine games at Kenilworth Road, in a match they were probably unfortunate to lose against Sunderland.

“If this game was at Pride Park, it would be a lot easier to dissect. It would probably be a no-brainer given Derby's form at Pride Park. The Rams have just won one away game so far which tempts me to side with Luton.”

Don Goodman's prediction: Luton win.

Prediction for Sheffield Wednesday vs Stoke?

Goodman: “Wednesday have stuttered a little bit recently, losing their last home match 1-0 to Blackburn. I was very surprised to see they've only won one out of their last seven matches at Hillsborough, which was a 2-0 triumph over Norwich. It's hard to be too confident they'll beat Stoke City.

“However, the Potters are on a run of seven without a win and are conceding, both goals and chances, at an alarming rate. For that reason, I'll have to go with a home win.”

Don Goodman's prediction: Sheffield Wednesday win.

Cardiff vs Sheffield United prediction?

Goodman: “It's now no win in seven for Cardiff City after they conceded in injury time against Stoke at the weekend. That makes it really hard to go for a Bluebirds win against a team who are flying at the top end of the table.

“United are unbeaten in 10, winning eight of those. In those wins, they've kept seven clean sheets. I couldn't possibly go against Sheffield United win.”

Don Goodman's prediction: Sheffield United win.

Prediction for Hull vs Swansea?

Goodman: “Despite Hull City winning just one game in 13, it's not easy for me to go for a Swansea win. I do think the Tigers have been a little bit unlucky in a lot of those 13 matches. They have a new manager now, with new ideas and fresh hope.

“Swansea City are one of those teams where you never really know what you're going to get. Their record of two wins, two draws, and two defeats in their last six games encapsulates their whole season really. Based on Swansea's unpredictable nature I'm going to sit on the fence.”

Don Goodman's prediction: Draw