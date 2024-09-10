Sky Sports EFL pundit and co-commentator Don Goodman has revealed in that he has been surprised by the strong start Sunderland have made to the new Championship season, and believes that the Black Cats can make a play-off push.

The Black Cats witnessed plenty of changes at the Stadium of Light over the summer, not least the appointment of new manager Regis Le Bris, while former star man Jack Clarke left the club in favour of joining Premier League newboys Ipswich Town.

Le Bris' side have made a flying start in the second tier, and are the only EFL club who boast a 100% winning record, having played four Championship games.

Sunderland's 2024/25 Championship results so far Cardiff City (A) 0-2 W Sheffield Wednesday (H) 4-0 W Burnley (H) 1-0 W Portsmouth (A) 1-3 W

Goodman makes big Sunderland claim

The former Black Cats player said: "At the top of the league, Sunderland are the biggest surprise.

"At the bottom, seeing Luton down there is a shock.

"Sunderland have flown out of the traps and have bought into Regis Le Bris and his new way of playing.

"There's nothing quite like winning to help players and fans buy into a new regime.

"The opening game against Cardiff was a standard 'no-thrills and no-spills' victory, but since then, I covered their match against Sheffield Wednesday, who had just smashed Plymouth.

"I went to the Stadium of Light thinking 'This could be a difficult game' but they blew Wednesday away.

"They were incredible.

"They've since lost Jack Clarke but have continued to follow up on those wins.

"Before the Sheffield Wednesday game, I asked Luke O'Nien what had changed, and he said 'They've got a structure.'

"By structure, he means that they now have a structure with and without the ball.

"It's probably more noticeable out of possession, where teams are struggling to create chances against them.

"They've barely conceded a chance this season, even the goal they conceded on Saturday (31st August against Portsmouth) was an own goal.

"If you're going to build on that with all the attacking quality they've got, their quality in midfield and with their two brilliant full-backs, then they have definitely got a shot at making the play-offs.

"Sunderland will just want to keep this momentum going.

"We saw how important winning momentum was to Ipswich last season, they kept it going for a really long period of time, and it set them up to kick on to promotion.

"I'm not saying they’re going to finish in the top two like Ipswich, but they've given themselves the best possible chance under a new manager with new-found belief.

"I like the fact that they have experience dotted around the team with the likes of Alan Browne and Luke O'Nien.

"Patrick Roberts has been like a different player this season with more experience and even Jobe Bellingham has a full season of Championship football under his belt.

"Chris Mepham also arrived and adds to the experience of the group.

"I'm pleased to see it as one of the problems I thought could hinder them was a lack of experience.

"Given the start they've made, they're not missing Jack Clarke yet.

" At the moment they've shown that they can win games of football and win games without Jack Clarke.

"They've been the best team at both ends of the pitch, scoring the most goals and conceding the fewest."

Black Cats could have a strong September

As summarised by Goodman, Le Bris' men have looked absolutely electric so far this campaign, and boast a prolific attack as well as an impressively stingy defence.

The Black Cats won every single league game they played in August, including a victory over automatic promotion hopefuls Burnley, who are vying for an immediate Premier League return following last season's relegation.

And following the international break, which meant that no Championship fixtures were played during the first weekend of September, Le Bris and co look capable of producing yet another highly successful month.

On Saturday, the North East outfit face a long trip down to the South West where they will face Plymouth Argyle, but the Black Cats should be more than capable of beating a Pilgrims side who are yet to win a Championship game this campaign.

The Stadium of Light outfit then host Middlesbrough, and will be eager to claim local bragging rights, before closing the month with a trip to Watford, who won each of their first three league games before falling to a 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United prior to the international break.