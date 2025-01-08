Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has warned Derby County against potentially making Jerry Yates' stay at Pride Park a permanent one, with the Swansea City loanee having endured a mixed campaign with Paul Warne's side.

Attacking firepower remains a notable concern for the Rams, who lack an out-and-out goalscorer and have struck on just 13 occasions from open play in the 2024/25 Championship campaign to date.

The issue has been heightened as of late, though, with Derby off the back of a wretched run of form which has seen them lose four of their last five league matches, leaving the East Midlands outfit on the verge of falling into a relegation battle.

They're just four points above 22nd-placed Hull City, which is sure to sound the alarm bells and necessitate fresh incomings across this month. Derby have been linked to promising attackers such as Louie Barry and Ali Al-Hamadi of Aston Villa and Ipswich Town respectively, although competition for the former is significant and no moves appear close just yet.

One has to wonder, then, if Derby could make a move to sign Yates permanently at some stage in January, with a long-term future back at the Swansea.com Stadium difficult to envisage for the 28-year-old.

Derby County warned against permanent deal for Swansea City loanee Jerry Yates

Former Swindon Town and Blackpool frontman Yates, who previously played under Warne at Rotherham United, joined Derby on loan in the summer just one year after signing for Swansea. Yates returned eight Championship goals for Swans last time out, although he played in all but three of their 46 Championship fixtures and often flattered to deceive.

He's been the main goalscoring outlet in Derby's side this season, with six league strikes under his belt from 23 matches. Yates is carrying some burden at the minute, but the Rams have been warned against potentially striking a permanent agreement for him this month by Goodman.

He said via Plejmo.com: "Derby County were never going to be a prolific team at this level. None of their forwards have scored many at this level.

"Jerry Yates has scored six in 23 starts and I think he's done really well. But is he the long-term answer in the Championship for Derby? I wouldn’t think so.

Jerry Yates' career stats by club via FotMob, as of January 8 Years Club Appearances Goals Assists 2014-2020 Rotherham United 52 5 3 2015-2016 Harrogate Town (loan) 8 5 0 2018 Carlisle United (loan) 29 7 1 2019-2020 Swindon Town (loan) 35 14 1 2020-2023 Blackpool 139 46 18 2023- Swansea City 46 9 1 2024-2025 Derby County (loan) 23 6 2

"Derby's aim has to be survival and whilst they've done okay, there's only a four-point gap between themselves and the relegation zone. They can't afford to go on a run where they're not picking up points and not scoring goals.

"They beat West Brom on boxing day before losing against Leeds, Josh Windass scored that incredible goal for Sheffield Wednesday after Derby played really well, and they lost against Bristol City.

Related Derby County: Aston Villa, Ipswich Town could save Paul Warne’s tenure The Rams are reportedly interested in Ali Al-Hamadi and Louie Barry, and they could make a huge difference to Warne's future.

"But if you look at those games, and the loss at Luton, they're not playing badly and have suffered some pretty bad luck. It's been a tough run for them.

"They've got to pick up some points soon as what can look like a safe position in the Championship can quickly turn. Paul Warne will be aware of that."

Derby County, Paul Warne need to add competition for Jerry Yates

Yates is leading the line just fine right now in a team which creates very limited service for him, but it's hard to argue Derby couldn't benefit from sourcing some more competition for places at the top-end of the pitch.

The alternative striking options - namely James Collins, Dajuane Brown and Conor Washington - have scored just one Championship goal between them all season. That goal came from 19-year-old Brown against Hull all the way back in October, while Washington hasn't even been selected once this season and Collins has failed to score from 17 appearances.

If Yates was to pick up an injury, Derby would have to be extremely concerned about the lack of strength in depth at Warne's disposal.

Perhaps he hasn't done quite enough to warrant a permanent deal - at least just yet, that is - but he's the one Derby striker capable of finding the back of the net at this level on a semi-regular basis and they must bring in some fresh competition this month.