Don Goodman shares big Birmingham City prediction ahead of Fulham clash

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has revealed that he believes Birmingham City could challenge for a top-six spot in the Championship this season.

The Blues have managed to make a positive start to the 2021/22 campaign after experiencing a resurgence under the guidance of manager Lee Bowyer earlier this year.

After leading Birmingham to safety in the Championship, the 44-year-old managed to bolster his squad this summer by signing the likes of Tahith Chong, Troy Deeney and Matija Sarkic.

Whereas Deeney has only featured once for his new side, Sarkic and Chong have both managed to illustrate some real signs of promise in the Championship.

The former of the two aforementioned players has kept four clean-sheets for Birmingham whilst the latter has been directly involved in two goals in five appearances.

Currently seventh in the Championship standings, the Blues will be determined to extend their current unbeaten league run to four games when they face Fulham on Wednesday.

Making reference to Birmingham, Goodman has admitted that he believes that they could emerge as legitimate contenders for a top-six finish if they maintain their consistency.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast about the Blues, the 55-year-old said: “They are seventh at the moment, they are three points off of the top, it is very early days but what I saw on Friday night [against Derby County] was the best, most complete performance with and without the ball that I’ve seen Birmingham City produce for a very, very long time.

“So there is an awful lot of cause for optimism.

“How they tempted Lee Bowyer to take that on in the first place is beyond me as I thought he was crazy taking that on but you look at what he has achieved.

“You know, I like the way he’s got plan a, plan b, plan c, he can vary his tactics and he can vary his formations.

“He did it at Charlton, he’s doing it again at Birmingham.

“I think if they can maintain those levels we saw on Friday they could be definitely pushing for a top-six spot.”

The Verdict

When you consider just how promising Birmingham’s performances have been this season, it is hard to disagree with Goodman’s claim.

Whilst the Blues will need some of their key players to maintain their fitness if they are to achieve a great deal of success in the Championship, there is no reason why they shouldn’t be aiming for a place in the top-six.

Considering that the likes of Jeremie Bela, Scott Hogan and Chong are all currently benefitting from Bowyer’s guidance, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Birmingham deliver another eye-catching display against Fulham.

Having suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Cottagers in the League Cup last month, the Blues will be determined to get their revenge by sealing all three points in their showdown at St Andrew’s tomorrow.