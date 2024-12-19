Pundit Don Goodman believes Paul Warne is the right man to keep Derby County in the Championship this season.

Warne has been in charge at Pride Park since October 2022, and he guided Derby to automatic promotion from League One last season, but it has been a turbulent start to life back in the Championship.

The 51-year-old came under pressure from supporters earlier this month after a run of three consecutive defeats, and after a 2-0 loss at Leeds United, he described the Rams as a "League One team with some sugar on top".

However, those comments seem to have prompted a reaction from his players, and after an impressive 0-0 draw at promotion-chasing Burnley last Tuesday night, Derby secured an emphatic 4-0 victory over Portsmouth at Pride Park on Friday night.

The Rams currently sit 14th in the table, and they are seven points clear of the relegation zone ahead of the trip to face Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Friday night.

Championship table (as it stands 18th December) Team P GD Pts 9 Sheffield Wednesday 21 -4 29 10 Swansea City 21 1 27 11 Bristol City 21 0 27 12 Norwich City 21 4 26 13 Millwall 20 2 25 14 Derby County 21 0 24 15 Coventry City 21 -3 24 16 Preston North End 21 -6 23

Don Goodman makes Paul Warne claim amid Derby County pressure

Speaking via CoinPoker, Goodman insisted that, despite the fact his football may not always be entertaining, Warne is the right man to secure Derby's Championship status, and he backed them to stay up comfortably this season.

"Paul Warne is brilliant for the media as he's brutally honest and gives proper assessments, I was at Ewood Park on the opening day of the season when Blackburn absolutely dominated them. Blackburn were supposed to be struggling and those connected with Derby must've been worrying. Paul Warne admitted that his side may not have been ready for Championship football at the time and you couldn't blame him," Goodman said.

"For Derby County to have the best chance of staying in the Championship, which has to be the ambition, they're in the best hands in terms of having someone who will get the team organised, make them solid at home and understand that it won't always go their way in certain games. In the main, with 20 games gone, I don't see Derby as being in a relegation fight, based on their home form and competitive edge. I think they'll be okay.

"I understand, at times, the football cannot be the most exciting but that 4-0 win over Portsmouth will have alleviated any fears from a percentage of Derby fans that were disgruntled.

"The objective has to be survival and, at this moment in time, I think they'll do it comfortably."

Paul Warne deserves Derby County patience

It is difficult to disagree with Goodman that Warne's position at Derby should not be under threat.

Rams supporters may not like his brand of football, but Warne achieved his objective of delivering promotion from League One last season, and he looks on course to keep the club in the Championship this campaign.

Warne's comments about his squad did not go down well, but he is working with many of the same players from last season, and he was limited to mainly free transfers and loans in the summer.

It is fair to say that some sections of the Derby fan base have never been fully convinced by Warne, and there are big question marks over whether he is capable of taking the club to the next level, but for now, survival should be the only target.