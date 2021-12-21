Don Goodman reveals what he thinks Middlesbrough need to improve if they want promotion

Pundit Don Goodman believes Middlesbrough need to be more clinical in front of goal if they want to push on, citing that as a key area for improvement for the Championship side on the Sky Sports EFL Podcast.

Chris Wilder’s men have been in good form recently, winning 10 points from a possible 12 in their last four league games and going unbeaten in five of their six games under the 54-year-old despite facing some tough opponents in the second tier.

The only blip they suffered in their recent four-game run was against Stoke City, although both sides may have felt they should have won with one golden chance each at either end.

Quiz: Have Middlesbrough signed a player from each of these 20 clubs in the last 5 seasons?

1 of 20 Have the club signed a player from Cardiff City? Yes No

Although Tyrese Campbell’s failure to convert his one-on-one opportunity was a real source of frustration for the home side at the bet365 Stadium, the visitors had their own guilt-edged with Duncan Watmore unable to make the most of a glorious low cross despite having the time and space to slot the ball home.

This was a shining example of where they would want to improve, keeping clean sheets in their last three matches but only scoring six times in six games under their current manager’s stewardship.

That record may not be the worst in the division, but it isn’t sustainable for a side wanting to climb into the top six by the end of the campaign and this quality in the final third is an area that needs to be addressed, according to Sky Sports commentator Goodman.

He said: “The xG table has them in third place in terms of chances created and quality of chances that they concede.

“The biggest difference is that they have missed chances in previous games and they have only won this game [against Bournemouth] 1-0 and maybe it should’ve been more in the end.

“And that’s cost them really so the fact that they’ve missed big chances has meant that they’ve drawn games that they’ve should’ve won and they’ve lost games that maybe they should have drawn or even won.

“So that’s the area that they need to get right and that’s why they are being linked with some decent names in terms of striking options.”

The Verdict:

The Teesside club already have Duncan Watmore, Andraz Sporar, Josh Coburn and Uche Ikpeazu as options up front, with the likes of Matt Crooks, Isaiah Jones and Marcus Tavernier also likely to contribute at various points throughout the remainder of the season.

Paddy McNair, Dael Fry, Sol Bamba and others are also likely to be an offensive threat in the opposition’s box – but it does seem as though they are lacking another goalscorer in their team to comfortably secure a top-six finish.

Most of the ingredients are there, but it’s right they are targeting another striker to add to their armoury with Ikpeazu reportedly being given the green light to make a move away from the Riverside.

Sporar is only at the club on a season-long loan deal too, with youngster Coburn potentially needing to go out on loan to play regularly, so it may even come to a point where Wilder requires not one, but two strikers.

This would help to freshen up the attacking department ahead of a promotion push, something they will only be able to sustain if they make a few additions next month.