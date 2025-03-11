Leeds United are in pole position to secure a return to the Premier League come the end of the season.

Daniel Farke is on the hunt for his third promotion out of the second tier after getting Norwich City to the Premier League on two occasions, and the German has every chance of repeating the feat as the Whites sit at the summit of the table.

With 10 games remaining of the season, there will be some alarm bells ringing for all connected with the Yorkshire outfit after their surprise defeat to Portsmouth last weekend, but the club still has control of its destiny and will be hoping to put that blip to one side.

Since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur on loan, winger Manor Solomon has been instrumental to Leeds’ push towards the top end of the division, with the attacker becoming a regular under Farke.

Seemingly enjoying his time at Elland Road, there has been numerous reports around where the 25-year-old’s future lies ahead of next season, and pundit Don Goodman has weighed in with his thoughts about how this transfer saga will unfold.

Don Goodman backs Leeds United to secure Manor Solomon permanent deal if promotion is secured

With Manor Solomon excelling on the left-hand side in a Leeds shirt, speculation has been mounting about his future, with his stint at Tottenham Hotspur appearing to be on borrowed time.

A report by GiveMeSport outlined Southampton and Everton were two teams keeping tabs on Solomon, while Leeds United also hold an interest in extending his stay.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, pundit Don Goodman believes Leeds are in the driving seat to sign the wideman permanently, provided they seal their place in the Premier League.

Goodman said: “I think Manor Solomon has been exceptional, so I’m not surprised there are other Premier League clubs sniffing around him.

Manor Solomon's 2024/25 loan spell at Leeds United in all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 29 Starts 20 Goals 7 Assists 7 (As of March 11th 2025)

“The fact he’s become a regular and held down a position after overcoming injury when Leeds have so much talent available in those wide areas is testament to how well he’s done and how highly Daniel Farke rates him.

“I do think Leeds have the advantage over the others as I’ve read quotes saying that he’s loving life in the city of Leeds and at the football club, while feeling very settled there, so with all that being said, provided Leeds get to the Premier League, he will sign permanently for them in the summer.”

Permanent Leeds United move is the best choice for Manor Solomon

Manor Solomon has reignited his career while at Elland Road, producing seven goals and as many assists from 29 Championship games.

Starting the last 12 second tier games, Solomon is firmly first choice on the left flank, with his pace, trickery and unpredictability turning him into a livewire at this level.

Previously impressing for Fulham, and subsequently earning a move to Spurs, the Israeli international has shown in glimpses that he can be a handful in the Premier League, and could be a crucial figure for Leeds being competitive in the division should they make their return.

Having so much potential to thrive further under Daniel Farke, Leeds must pursue the permanent signing of Solomon and allow him to keep pushing his career in a forward direction.