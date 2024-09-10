Don Goodman expects to see an exciting brand of football from Hull City following the end of their summer transfer business.

It proved a busy few months for the Tigers following the appointment of Tim Walter as their latest head coach.

The German replaced Liam Rosenior after the team came seventh in the table last year.

A number of new additions were made to the first team squad following Walter’s arrival, including the loan signings of Carl Rushworth, Gustavo Puerta, Óscar Zambrano, Chris Bedia and Finley Burns.

Mohamed Belloumi, Charlie Hughes, Liam Millar, Mason Burstow and Marvin Mehlem were also among the permanent additions, with Ryan Giles also signing after his initial loan spell from Luton Town.

Don Goodman explains Hull City expectation

Goodman is unsure whether everything will click for Hull this season given the vast number of changes they’ve made to the squad.

However, he has claimed that Walter is under pressure to deliver entertaining football given the circumstances surrounding his appointment.

“Hull City have a new head coach, a new style and have seen a massive squad overhaul this summer,” said Goodman.

“I think they're impossible to judge yet.

“The signings of Kasey Palmer and Abu Kamara is really good business.

“They've recruited a brilliant young goalkeeper in Carl Rushworth, we saw how well Liam Millar did at Preston last year and Charlee Hughes is one of the most highly-rated young defenders in the EFL.

“A few of the other signings are unknown quantities, including Mason Burstow.

“It didn't go well for him at Sunderland but that's not to say he can't do well for Hull City.

“On paper, it looks like Tim Walter has a pretty good squad, but it just needs moulding quickly if they want success this season.

“There's one thing I'll be looking out for from Hull City and that's an exciting brand of football.

“Acun Ilıcalı didn't like Liam Rosenior's style of play, he thought it was too possession-heavy, too safe and didn't carry enough threat.

“They've appointed Tim Walter as he has a track record of coaching exciting football in Germany but I'm not sure the Hull fans have seen it yet.

“I would excuse him so far, though, due to having such a hectic summer.

“The jury is out for Hull City.

“They have a good squad on paper, so let's see how they get on across the next six to eight games.”

Hull City league position

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of Septmeber 10th) Team P GD Pts 19 Hull City 4 -2 3 20 Sheffield Wednesday 4 -5 3 21 Preston North End 4 -6 3 22 Plymouth Argyle 4 -5 2 23 Luton Town 4 -5 1 24 Cardiff City 4 -9 1

It’s been a disappointing start to the season for Hull, who currently sit 19th in the Championship table.

They did lose key players like Jacob Greaves and Jaden Phologene from the squad over the summer, which has also hurt their early campaign form.

It could yet take a number of weeks for their many new signings to settle in, which could be tough for supporters to take after failing to win any of their opening four fixtures.

Next up for the Tigers is a clash at home against Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United on 13 September.

Pressure is on Walter to deliver at Hull

Hull have spent this summer to overhaul the squad and build a team that Walter can bring results with.

Their start to the season can be excused by how hectic their summer business was, and that they were still working on deals late into August.

But September and October will now be crucial months for the German coach, who will need to back up this investment with results or else he could struggle to hold onto his position.

If the 48-year-old is still struggling for wins by the next international break, then the pressure on him will be immense.