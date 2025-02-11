Don Goodman believes that Matt Grimes left Swansea City to join Coventry City after becoming "exasperated" with the club's situation.

The Sky Blues have come on leaps and bounds under the guidance of Frank Lampard, and despite tasting defeat to Leeds United last week, the West Midlands outfit have been excellent since the former Chelsea and Derby County manager took over at the CBS Arena.

The fight for the last two play-off places in the Championship table is incredibly tight, and a run of good form has seen Grimes' new side enter the battle for the top six, and they are currently just four points off.

Coventry host QPR on Tuesday evening, with the two teams separated only by goal difference, and both sides know that a defeat could be a hammer blow to their chances of finishing the season in the play-offs.

Goodman issues Grimes verdict after Swansea departure

Grimes made 333 appearances over the course of 10 years in South Wales with Swansea, however, after a difficult season, he made it clear that he wanted to leave the club for pastures new.

The Sky Blues proved to be his destination, and he made his debut for the club off the bench against Leeds in a 2-0 defeat.

Nevertheless, all signs point to the 29-year-old's move being a good one for both himself and Coventry.

Speaking to OLBG, Sky Sports Pundit, Don Goodman, issued his verdict on why Grimes swapped Swansea for the CBS Arena.

"If you're a Swansea fan, you're maybe a little bit exasperated at this moment in time and maybe Matt Grimes was a little bit exasperated with everything going on at the club," the former Wolverhampton Wanderers ace stated.

"Apart from two seasons under Steve Cooper, Matt Grimes has been stuck in a Swansea team that hasn't been anywhere close to getting to the Premier League."

Goodman concluded: "For a player of his quality, he'll want to play in the Premier League. He's a fantastic passer of the ball, which I think will appeal to Frank Lampard and a proven Championship performer."

Matt Grimes Championship stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 30 (29) Minutes played 2638 Goals (assists) 2 (1) xG 1.58 Shots (on target) 20 (5) Pass accuracy 91% Chances created 36 Dribble success 66.7% Tackle success 54.2% *Stats correct as of 11/02/2025

Grimes has the quality to propel Coventry into the play-offs

Nearly half of the Championship are involved in the fight for the final two play-off places, and although Coventry do find themselves in 12th, they know that the picture of the race for the top six could change by the time this week comes to an end.

Grimes has more than enough quality to be able to push the Sky Blues into the lead of that race in the coming weeks, and with his calm presence in the middle of the park, Lampard has only improved his squad.

The 29-year-old has a great desire to return to the Premier League, and with Swansea looking unlikely to be able to present him with that opportunity, a move to an ambitious club such as Coventry makes sense. He could prove to be the difference maker for them.

His new side's form at the CBS Arena will be crucial to their chances of finishing in the play-offs, and remaining consistent must be done to ensure that this season ends incredibly successfully.