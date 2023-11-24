Highlights Sunderland's recruitment strategy of signing young, high-potential players has been successful and has added continuity to the club's forward-thinking model.

Tony Mowbray's coaching skills with young players have been crucial to the development of the team's signings.

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman expects Sunderland to make another push for the play-offs this season and believes they are in a genuine race for a top-six finish.

Sunderland are continuing in the same vein as last season so far and Don Goodman believes they will end up in and around the play-offs again this season with Tony Mowbray at the helm.

Their defeat in the play-off semi-final to Luton Town meant the Black Cats fell just short in the second tier last season. However, the overall outlook was still very positive, given it was their first season back in the Championship since 2018.

Sunderland had the Championship's youngest squad by average age across the 2022/23 campaign and their recruitment in the summer transfer window continued to reflect the policy of signing pre-peak and youth players, which the club have implemented over the last couple of seasons.

They have won top spot in that regard yet again, with only four of their playing squad above the age of 26. A recruitment strategy like this is inherently dangerous and risky but has enormous upside.

The recruitment of young, high-potential players with resale value has had a fantastic hit-rate since the new ownership group took over the club, as multiple acquisitions have made the jump and added continuity to the forward-thinking model that has been put into place at the Stadium of Light.

Fans will be hoping the signings improve them yet again and that will be optimistic this campaign eclipses last year and takes them one further: the Premier League.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Bustow Chelsea Loan

Mowbray has been crucial to many of the signings developing at the rate they have, and is willing to afford chances to his young cohort. However, Sunderland were linked with a move in a different direction in the summer, with other managers linked.

Francesco Farioli, who is currently flying-high with OGC Nice in Ligue 1, was a coach seen as a real possibility for the Black Cats, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. In the end, they stuck with Mowbray, and it looks like the correct decision so far this season.

What are the pundits saying about Sunderland?

Sky Sports pundit and commentator, Don Goodman, was shocked that his former side were even considering Mowbray's position, but expects another play-off push again this season.

He said: "I was staggered to hear that his job was in doubt in the summer - I nearly fell off my chair.

"There's no smoke without fire, and you wonder where that's come from and if they were genuinely considering it. They didn't. If their choice to not sack Mowbray was accidental, then the owners have been very lucky.

"Sunderland's model is clear to see - they're developing young players. They'll have to sell a few along the way and move onto the next batch of players. Sunderland have some brilliant young players, and a young group like that can't be coached by anyone better than Tony.

"He did it at West Brom and Blackburn. He's brilliant with young players.

"Sunderland had to recover from the disappointment of last season, and them being sixth is a brilliant effort. They've lost Ross Stewart, and I stick to my assessment that if they had him for the whole of last season, they could be in the Premier League now.

"I think the current top four will stay the same until the end of the season, though perhaps not in that order. That means fifth and sixth are up for grabs, and Sunderland are in a genuine race with four or five other teams.

"Sunderland are in there, and for them to be so high up is a brilliant effort."

Where will Sunderland finish this season?

Sunderland are undoubtedly a side who look like a play-off team again, and they should be in the mix for a top six berth come May.

At their very best, they have been one of the most frightening sides in the league, and it's perhaps to be expected that they haven't always hit those heights when factoring in the age of their squad.

Consistency is more of an issue with young players, but as they continue to develop, Sunderland should get stronger. They were particularly strong in the second half of the previous campaign, and it would be no surprise if the same transpired again this term.