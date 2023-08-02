Highlights Daniel Farke, the new manager of Leeds United, aims to return the club to the Premier League after winning the Championship twice with Norwich City.

There have been several departures from Leeds United, including permanent exits and loan departures, but more signings are expected to strengthen the squad.

Pundits predict that Leeds United will be in the mix at the top end of the division and should at least secure a play-off berth, but their final position is uncertain due to ongoing transfer activity.

A new era has begun at Leeds United, with Daniel Farke at the helm for next season's first Championship campaign in over three years.

The two-time winner of the second tier with Norwich City is hoping to see the club bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, and the Whites won the second tier title under Marcelo Bielsa the last time they played at the level.

The first games of the season begin this coming weekend, with Leeds' season opening with a game against Cardiff City at Elland Road on Sunday. Farke's planning for the game will be well underway with pre-season now finalised for Leeds.

The remainder of the transfer window will likely have a huge say on who stays and goes for Farke's side but there have been plenty of first-team departures completed already.

The Whites have parted ways with Tyler Roberts, Alfie McCalmont, Rodrigo, and Joel Robles. The four have completed permanent exits away for Elland Road, whilst Adam Forshaw has also been released following the expiry of his contract in June.

However, it doesn't end there for Leeds, as there have also been six loan exits from the club, too: Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch, Marc Roca, and Max Wober have all completed temporary departures away from the club for the 2023/24 season.

There is also uncertainty regarding the futures of players such as Illan Meslier, Cody Drameh, Junior Firpo, Tyler Adams, Luis Sinisterra, Willy Gnonto, and Crysencio Summerville this summer. All of them remain unclear as to whether they will stay or go heading into the final month of the window.

It has been quieter in terms of incomings, though. Farke has had to be patient, but Leeds have signed Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea and Karl Darlow from Newcastle United to bolster his ranks. It is likely further incomings will be forthcoming to ensure Farke has the squad which is ready to fight it out at the top end of the division and bounce back to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

What are the pundits predicting about Leeds United?

Elland Road will host Championship football next season.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World via OLBG, EFL commentator Don Goodman feels as though the West Yorkshire outfit are a tricky side to call, but expects them to be in the mix at the top end of the division.

He said: "It's one of the more difficult ones, for me Leeds United and Southampton fall under the bracket of the unknown.

"For me, I look at Leeds and the positives are they have a manager who's won the Championship twice and he's someone who won't be surprised by anything that comes his way.

"Can he get the help from the new ownership in terms of recruitment and can he keep enough of the key players before the transfer window shuts? These are the key questions that need answering and we'll get them in a few weeks’ time.

"But, in reality, if you're Leeds United in the Championship then you've got to be shooting for the top.

"Whether they'll get there, I'm not sure.

"There's a probable play-off push as an expectation, but it's one to assess in a few weeks’ time."

Where will Leeds United finish in the 2023/24 season?

Goodman is right to point out that it's one to assess later on in the window, given the uncertainty surrounding the immediate futures of many Leeds players.

The Whites have a good squad, even if it is somewhat imbalanced, but it is not the finished article, and will look much different come the end of the window.

That makes calling Leeds' final position at this stage fairly difficult. Although, with Farke's proven record in this division previously, Leeds should be good for at least a play-off berth, and less than that would be extremely disappointing for the fanbase.