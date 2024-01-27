Highlights West Brom face a tough challenge against Wolves in the FA Cup, given the gap in quality between the Premier League and Championship.

West Brom has a strong historical record against Wolves, especially at home, but may need a back-to-basics approach to continue their success.

The attacking prowess of Wolves, featuring players like Neto, Sarabia, and Cunha, poses a significant threat to West Brom's defense.

Don Goodman admits it’s going to be a ‘big ask’ for West Brom to overcome Black Country rivals Wolves in the FA Cup on Sunday, stating they will have to win ugly.

West Brom and Wolves to meet in the FA Cup Fourth Round

There has been a lot of excitement among the supporters of both Albion and Wolves since the draw was made, with Wanderers overcoming Brentford to set up the tie.

With the fixture a sell-out, and the visitors handed a bigger away allocation due to the competition rules, it promises to be a raucous atmosphere at The Hawthorns.

One man who understands what the fixture is all about is Goodman, with the Sky Sports pundit having turned out for both in his playing days.

Goodman explained why it’s right to make Wolves favourites, as he discussed the gap that currently exists between the clubs.

He said: “Logic says Wolves will win, based on the chasm that exists between the Premier League and the Championship. Look how good Burnley were last season, and they're struggling week in and week out. There's a chasm at the moment between teams in the Premier League and Championship sides like West Brom and Sunderland.

“If it was Leicester against Wolves, Ipswich against Wolves or Southampton against Wolves then I might be able to make a case for one of those sides. At the moment, however, I'm struggling to make a case for West Brom, other than the fact that it's the FA Cup and anything can happen. That's the best I've got for West Brom fans.”

History is on West Brom’s side

Even though they are underdogs, Albion have a fantastic record in this fixture, and that includes getting results in the 90s when Wolves were splashing the cash under former owner Sir Jack Hayward.

They are particularly impressive at home, with Wolves last beating the Baggies at The Hawthorns in 1996, a run which stretches 11 games.

Of course, Carlos Corberan’s side will hope to be in the same division as their rivals next season too, as they push for promotion, sitting fifth in the Championship.

Yet, Goodman stated that a more back-to-basics approach could be required if they are to extend that good run.

He continued: “They're (West Brom) creative and inventive when it comes to set pieces. I don't know whether Daryl Dike or Brandon Thomas-Asante will start, or even both. But they've got the physicality and the running power to unsettle Wolves a little bit.

“But I do think they will need to capitalise on a half-chance or set-piece and will have to put in the perfect defensive performance to get over the line. It's a big ask.”

Wolves attackers could make the difference

Perhaps the biggest gulf in quality, on paper at least, comes in the final third, with Wolves likely to line up with a front three that includes Matheus Cunha, Pedro Neto and Pablo Sarabia, with the trio having represented Brazil, Portugal and Spain respectively.

Whilst Albion have an excellent defensive record under Corberan, particularly at home, Goodman feels the pace of Cunha and Neto makes them a real problem for the Baggies.

Goodman concluded: “Without question, it's the attack of (Pedro) Neto, (Pablo) Sarabia and (Matheus) Cunha. They've also got full-backs that can dribble and carry the ball, they've got midfielders that can do the same, even Max Kilman, who used to play futsal, can dribble, let me tell you.

“Ball carriers in football hurt opponents probably more than anything else. If you've got somebody that can beat a man, then all of a sudden things open up because somebody in the opposition has to decide to either stay with their man or go to the ball. Wolves have got ball carriers in abundance.

“Neto is just incredible. I'm seeing a completely different person in Cunha this season. What a player he has become. If he starts to finish the chances he gets more regularly than Wolves won't be able to keep him for much longer.

“They've got star quality which, because West Bromwich Albion are a Championship team and have financial issues, they don't have in comparison. Therefore, West Brom will need to do it the ugly way, the workman-like way, and maybe even the lucky way. To give West Brom fans hope, I keep on saying it's the FA Cup and anything can happen.”