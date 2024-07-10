Highlights Wrexham and Parkinson must stay realistic in League One expectations despite past success in lower tiers, says Don Goodman.

Jump up to League One tougher than previous leaps, owner support crucial for sustainable growth.

Club's summer signings aim to bolster squad, test awaits in third tier which may challenge promotion hopes.

Don Goodman believes Wrexham and Phil Parkinson need to stay realistic when setting goals for life back in League One this season.

The Red Dragons won back-to-back promotions to go from the National League to League One in just two years.

Phil Parkinson has earned a lot of praise for guiding the club back to the third tier of English football for the first time since 2005.

Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have also been crucial in the club’s turnaround in fortune in the last few campaigns.

But the jump up to League One could prove a trickier task than League Two, as Wrexham look to continue climbing the football pyramid.

Goodman issues Wrexham League One warning

Goodman believes that Wrexham have the potential to be competitive straight away, even with Paul Mullin set to be absent through injury to start the season.

But he believes that the club should temper their expectations and remain realistic, as League One will prove a bigger jump up in quality than League Two, compared to the National League.

Goodman said: "There's always pressure at Wrexham.

“Having made the jump from National League to League One pretty seamlessly, I think this is where it gets harder.

“The gap between League Two and League One is way, way bigger than the jump they've previously encountered.

"Paul Mullin has had surgery, so they'll be without him for a little while.

“But if Wrexham can hit the ground running and use the crowd as a 12th man, they could be on the periphery of pushing for promotion.

"But it would not be fair on Wrexham and Phil Parkinson to expect them to arrive in League One and blow teams away every week.

“Hopefully, the owners will carry that realistic view.

"If they get off to a good start, then anything is possible.

“But in my opinion, the gap from League Two to League One is a lot bigger than the gap between the National League and League Two."

Paul Mullin - Wrexham league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals 2021-22 38 26 2022-23 46 38 2023-24 38 (34) 24

Wrexham’s summer business

Wrexham have already made a start on looking for improvements to their first team squad through the summer transfer window.

The club secured the permanent signing of Arthur Okonkwo after his impressive loan spell at the Racecourse Ground last year.

Lewis Brunt and George Dobson have also joined, from Leicester City and Charlton Athletic respectively.

Wrexham have also been linked with a move for a number of promising additions, such as Ryan Longman, Tom Bradshaw and Wes Harding.

League One will be a test of Wrexham’s true potential

Getting to League One this quickly is an impressive achievement from everyone involved in the running of the club.

They have shown great ambition, and supporters must be delighted with how swimmingly everything has gone.

However, the jump up to League One will be a real test of the club’s long-term potential, as it will be far trickier to gain promotion at this level as the quality of teams continues to increase.

If they can at the very least get in the mix for a top six finish then that should still be seen as a great performance in the third tier, even if they miss out on a remarkable third promotion in a row.