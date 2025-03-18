Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman believes Southampton will have some work to do to get their squad in shape for their impending return to the EFL.

The Saints look destined to drop straight back down to the Championship at the end of the current campaign, having earned just nine points from their 29 league matches so far this season.

With 17 points between them and safety and only nine games left of the season, the south coast side will likely have their fate sealed in the first few weeks of April, in what has been a dispiriting year for everybody at St Mary’s.

With constant overhaul of playing staff and management alike, Goodman predicts a summer of activity ahead, with plenty of issues to sort for the top flight’s basement side.

Southampton recruitment highlighted as key to Premier League failure

Southampton have won just twice all season as it stands, and could even eclipse Derby County’s record low of eleven points from a Premier League campaign if their poor run of results continues until May.

With a high turnover of playing staff across last summer and the recent winter transfer window, last season’s Championship play-off winners have failed to capitalise on the momentum gained from their Wembley success last season, and look set to be back at square one before too long.

With as many as 30 players in their squad right now, Goodman believes there is plenty of work to be done to get rid of the deadwood over the summer, with a change of mentality needed throughout the club.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World about the Saints’ plight, Goodman said: “I think the same thing applies to Southampton that applies to Leicester and Ipswich. I think all three teams are likely to go down, and I don’t think their recruitment has worked out as well as they would have hoped.

“In the summer and January window, Southampton recruited 22 players, and when you look at it, it is only really Mateus Fernandes and arguably Aaron Ramsdale that have been anywhere near a success.

Premier League bottom four (18/3/25) Team P W D L Pts Wolverhampton Wanderers 29 7 5 17 26 Ipswich Town 29 3 8 18 17 Leicester City 29 4 5 20 17 Southampton 29 2 3 24 9

“Their recruitment was awful, it was all wrong, and I think that is going to put them under pressure again in the summer.”

Ivan Juric scenario pours more uncertainty on Southampton situation

Despite only being appointed at St Mary’s back in December to replace to departing Russell Martin, there are already rumours about Ivan Juric’s [pictured] future on the south coast.

The Sun reported earlier this month that there are already plans in place to get rid of the current boss once the summer comes around, having only been in his post for as little as three months right now.

The report goes on to state that Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl is a top target should the decision be made, with the German working wonders since being appointed at Hillsborough in October 2023.

That uncertainty pours fuel on the fire for Goodman, who is interested to see how the relegated sides adapt to life back in the EFL once their fate has been sealed this season.

He continued: “It’s the same as Leicester. Is the current manager going to be the current manager next season?

“It is going to be fascinating from the outside looking in, but there is definitely going to be a massive overhaul of players I would suspect.