After 137 years of the EFL, there are bound to be countless moments and events that are embedded into the footballing consciousness.

Fans will of course have favourite goals and incidents from supporting their own teams, but there are occurrences on the football pitch that transcend rivalries and are remembered by all.

Don Goodman has been a first-hand witness to many moments over the years, thanks to 600 games in the EFL and his work as a pundit for Sky Sports.

Don Goodman was "shocked" by Yann Kermorgant's chipped penalty for Leicester City

Whilst there were too many iconic moments for Goodman to mention, the Sky Sports pundit settled on two.

When asked for what EFL moment over the last few years shocked him the most, Goodman exclusively told Football League World: “I guess in terms of moments there are probably too many to mention - I’d probably need more time to think about that!

“I remember being shocked when Leicester striker (Yann Kermorgant) in the Championship play-offs, He tried to dink the ball down the middle, chip the ball down the middle in a penalty shoot-out and the goalkeeper literally caught it.”

The Foxes have been involved in memorable play-off battles in the Championship, ending up on the wrong side on two iconic occasions.

Football fans still quote “Forestieri... here’s Hogg... Deeney!” with the commentary seared into the minds of many after a spell-blinding counter from a missed Leicester penalty led to a goal that took Watford to Wembley.

But it was another failed spot-kick in a Championship play-off semi-final that Goodman remembered best, the pundit recalling Yann Kermorgant’s miss-execution in a shootout between Leicester and Cardiff in 2010.

Kermorgant’s choice of a Panenka instantly proved to be the wrong one, with Cardiff goalie David Marshall easily stopping the shot.

Leicester lost on penalties 4-3, and would have to wait another four seasons before earning promotion to the Premier League via winning the Championship title, leading to one of the most memorable events in footballing history when the Foxes lifted the top-flight trophy in 2016.

Marcelo Bielsa's sportsmanship during Leeds United v Aston Villa was "iconic" according to Don Goodman

But for Goodman, the most iconic moment in the EFL in recent years belonged to Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United.

The Whites were hosting promotion rivals Aston Villa at Elland Road, with scores locked at 0-0 in the 72nd minute.

Jonathan Kodjia had gone down in a heap on the floor, but Leeds appeared to play on, with the ball reaching Tyler Roberts on the wing.

The Welshman slowed, seemingly to kick the ball out of play, but instead released Mateusz Klich down the flank.

Klich cut inside and tucked home – and rather than be greeted by his cheering teammates, he was surrounded by an angry Villa side who had stopped playing, as they thought Leeds were kicking the ball out of play to allow Kodjia to receive treatment.

After a huge fracas, Leeds boss Bielsa stepped in, ordering his side to allow Villa to equalise.

His side acquiesced; aside from defender Pontus Jansson, who briefly intervened before allowing the away side to score.

Whilst Leeds would miss out on promotion via the play-offs, Bielsa and his side would be awarded for his sportsmanship at the end of the campaign.

“Since you mentioned the Bielsa-Leeds goal against Aston Villa, I was there,” Goodman restarted.

“I was commentating. It was an absolute shocker from Leeds in the first instance that was rectified by the sportsmanship of Marcelo Bielsa.

“It was iconic, and he won an award, didn't he, Mr. Bielsa, for sportsmanship.

“So it was a big moment.”