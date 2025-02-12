Don Goodman has weighed in on the January transfer window, and believes that Sheffield United had one of the strongest winters in the Championship.

The Blades had an excellent window, and were able to bring in some reinforcements to help in their fight for promotion back to the Premier League after suffering relegation to the second tier in 2023/24.

Chris Wilder's side are in an excellent position ahead of the final few months of the campaign, and they extended their gap over Burnley to three points at the weekend with a 2-1 win over Portsmouth at Bramall Lane.

The top four in the Championship remain relatively tightly packed together, but Sheffield United and Leeds United do hold the advantage over their rivals with 15 games left in the 2024/25 season.

Goodman names Sheffield United as "standout" club in January transfer window

The Blades were able to beat Sunderland to the signing of Leicester City striker Tom Cannon for £10m in the final weeks of the January transfer window, while the likes of Ben Brereton Diaz, Hamza Choudhury and Harry Clarke also made the switch to South Yorkshire.

A season-ending injury to Harry Souttar in December threatened to disrupt Wilder's defensive plans, but he was able to bring in Rob Holding on deadline day on loan from Crystal Palace, and this has only boosted his side's chances of winning promotion.

Speaking to OLBG, Sky Sports pundit, Don Goodman, has noted Sheffield United as having an excellent January transfer window, while some of their rivals maybe fell short.

He said: "One of the standouts are Sheffield United. Chris Wilder has added Championship experience in Ben Brereton Diaz, Tom Cannon, Hamza Choudhury, Harry Clarke and Rob Holding. Clarke and Choudhury were both promoted last season, so Chris has really padded out his squad with depth for the remaining 15 games.

"Middlesbrough have been busy with some eye-catching business, but I'm surprised they haven't made any defensive reinforcements as that's the area which is holding them back."

Goodman continued: "Hull look to have done some good business, too. Losing Alex Palmer is a blow to West Bromwich Albion, while I'm also surprised that Burnley haven't added a striker to their ranks, too. You wouldn't expect Ashley Barnes to start many games for them this season.

"Sunderland have more young, saleable assets in their squad than any club in the Championship. Getting Wilson Isidor on a permanent deal was important and they've kept hold of all their talented young players."

Cannon can fire Sheffield United to promotion

Sheffield United have some incredible attacking players, and adding someone with the quality that Cannon possesses has only improved their chances of finishing in the top two.

Burnley have struggled with scoring consistently throughout this season, and although they remain to be near-perfect defensively, in important moments they need goalscorers.

The Blades have a strong defence and one of the best striking departments in the Championship, and with Sunderland dropping points in recent weeks, they have been able to create a gap to the third and fourth place teams.

Tom Cannon Championship stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 25 (25) Minutes played 2110 Goals (assists) 9 (2) xG 9.09 Shots (on target) 63 (32) Pass accuracy 61.8% Chances created 13 Touches (in opposition box) 552 (82) Recoveries 24 *Stats correct as of 11/02/2025

At 22, Cannon has an incredibly bright future ahead of him and if he finds form, he will score goals. He is yet to find the back of the net for Sheffield United, but once the chances start coming regularly, he will be a huge threat for his new team.