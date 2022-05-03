Don Goodman makes relegation claim involving Bristol City ahead of 2022/23 campaign

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has admitted that he believes that Bristol City could potentially be involved in a relegation battle next season if they do not improve over the summer in terms of their personnel.

The Robins will finish 17th in the Championship standings when the season draws to a close on Saturday.

Whereas Nigel Pearson’s side have produced some promising performances at this level in recent weeks, a lack of consistency over the course of the campaign has limited the progress that they have been able to make in the second-tier.

With the transfer window set to open next month, it will be interesting to see whether the Robins are able to draft in some classy operators as they prepare for another year in the second-tier.

Having secured a 5-0 victory over Hull City last weekend, City ought to be brimming with confidence heading into their clash with Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Ahead of the Robins’ trip to the John Smith’s Stadium, Goodman has offered a frank assessment on what the future may hold for the club.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, Goodman said: “I file them in the category of underachievers along with the likes of West Brom, Stoke, Cardiff, Birmingham, Reading, teams like that.

“Underachieved and I’m going to have a keen eye on which players they are able to retain this summer.

“You know, the likes of Semenyo.

“Andreas Weimann has been sensational again, incredible and his shot to goal ratio is off the charts isn’t it.

“I just wonder whether they are a little bit hamstrung by FFP because there has been over the last season a lack of maybe investment.

“And as things currently stand, you’re talking about they’re unbeaten in five games they have just beaten with respect Hull, Derby County, a good draw with Sheffield United, beaten Stoke and drawn with Peterborough.

“These aren’t really sort of massively eye-catching results I don’t think.

“So I think this is a club that if it doesn’t improve over the summer will be in a relegation battle next season.”

The Verdict

This is an incredibly bold prediction by Goodman as the Robins haven’t really been in any serious danger of being dragged into a battle for survival during the current term and will be determined to move forward as a club next season.

Whereas losing the likes of Semenyo, who has provided 20 direct goal contributions in the Championship this season, and Weimann would be a massive blow for the club this summer, there is no reason why they cannot convince this duo to stay at Ashton Gate.

Weimann has managed to find the back of the net on 22 occasions in the current campaign and will command a major fee from elsewhere due to the fact that his contract is set to run until 2024.

By nailing his transfer recruitment this summer and retaining the services of some of the club’s key players, Pearson may be able to help his side reach new heights in the Championship later this year.