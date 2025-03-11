Don Goodman believes that Reading supporters deserve better than current owner Dai Yongge but believes the latest news concerning takeover talks is "positive".

The club confirmed in February that a period of exclusivity had been entered with a prospective buyer, the fifth time the Royals have reached this stage in recent years.

It was reported by the Reading Chronicle that US businessman Robert Plaktek is involved in the deal to buy the League One side.

Reading Today also claimed that there is optimism that a deal can be completed and ratified by April, with supporters hopeful that Yongge’s time at the club can come to an end as quickly as possible.

Don Goodman makes Reading takeover claim

Goodman has claimed that almost anybody would be a better owner of Reading than Yongge, sharing his sympathy for the supporters amid their financial uncertainty.

He is hopeful that this takeover can lead to a positive outcome, highlighting Platek’s involvement with clubs in Italy, Portugal and Denmark as a sign that he could be an upgrade for the club.

“I think at this moment in time I probably feel more for Reading fans than any of the set of football fans in the country,” Goodman exclusively told Football League World.

“Because the Dai Yongge saga has been going on for what seems like an eternity now.

“So, the fact that they’re in exclusive talks with Robert Platek is positive.

“I believe he has links with other football clubs in Italy, Portugal and Denmark, so you hope that there is a love of football.

League One standings 2024-25 (As of March 11th) Team P GD Pts 3 Wrexham 35 +22 68 4 Stockport County 36 +18 62 5 Charlton Athletic 35 +15 60 6 Bolton Wanderers 35 +6 60 7 Huddersfield Town 36 +14 58 8 Reading FC 35 +4 55

“I just think Reading fans are going to be desperate to get rid of Dai Yongge, who has put them through hell really.

“It feels like anyone would be better than him, although obviously that’s not the case.

“Hopefully this is a genuine takeover bid that has the financial clout to support what is a football club that deserves better than Dai Yongge.”

Reading are currently eighth in the League One table, five points adrift of the play-off places with 11 games remaining.

Reading takeover before the end of the season would be massive

If this Reading takeover can be done in April then that would be a big boost to the club’s finances going into the summer transfer window.

Platek has experience working in football, and knows what it takes to maintain a club at this level.

He should provide financial stability, and ensure the future of the Berkshire outfit, which will be a big upgrade on Yongge’s time in charge.

However, there have been too many false dawns up to this point to feel any confidence that this takeover will actually go through swiftly and smoothly.