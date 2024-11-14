Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman believes it would be very tricky for Huddersfield to mount a play-off push considering the good form of their promotion rivals.

Huddersfield have had a rocky start to life back in League One, going through patches of good and bad form. Having recovered slightly in recent weeks, Goodman feels it may already be too late for the Terriers.

The excellent form of Birmingham City, Wycombe Wanderers and Wrexham have opened up five, seven and nine point gaps to Huddersfield respectively.

Although it is only early in the season, the three promotion contenders seem tough to tussle with. Goodman highlighted in his interview that consistency will be key if Huddersfield want to cling to any hope of a return to the second tier.

Don Goodman does not want to rule out Huddersfield Town just yet

Speaking via Gambling Zone, Don Goodman addressed worries that Huddersfield's early season struggles may have already left them too far adrift of their promotion-seeking counterparts. Goodman said:

“I think Huddersfield Town have got their act together and I wouldn't judge them on their draw at Crawley as any away game has the potential to be difficult. I wouldn't rule them out based on their FA Cup loss either.

“What makes it difficult is the form of Birmingham, Wycombe and Wrexham. They've given those teams a head start after a run of poor form in September and that's put them on the back foot. What's impressive, however, is their response to that, winning three out of their last five League One games and drawing two of them."

Huddersfield Form - Last 5 Games Goals For 9 Goals Against 3 Points 11 Clean Sheets 3

Goodman's points are elucidated by the statistics.

Huddersfield's recent form has been excellent and they have reclaimed a place towards the top of the table. It is also encouraging that all of their nine goals in this period were scored by different players, demonstrating that all of their squad are able to chip in when called upon to fire the club to success.

Goodman highlights that consistency will be key for Huddersfield to overtake promotion rivals

In spite of their recent revival, the outlook is still rather challenging for Huddersfield. Goodman highlighted the need for a continuation of this form, otherwise it will be all too late. Speaking to Sky Sports, Goodman commented:

“There is no room for error though. It's going to be a tall order for them to challenge for a top-two spot and they just need to take it one game at a time by continuing their unbeaten run. They need to win most games as opposed to drawing them, too, but I wouldn't rule them out despite looking tough.”

League One Table with Huddersfield as of 13th Nov 2024 Position Team Games Won Drawn Lost GF:GA Points 1st Wycombe 14 10 2 2 32:16 32 2nd Birmingham 13 9 3 1 24:12 30 3rd Wrexham 14 8 4 2 22:10 28 8th Huddersfield 14 7 2 5 21:14 23

Although the distance to the top three looks rather large at present, this is by no means an insurmountable gap for Michael Duff's men. However, Goodman's comments do ring true. Dropping points is really out of the question for Huddersfield, as the top three teams are building on such consistent runs of form that they will be difficult to unsettle.

In the long run, it is possible for Huddersfield to find their way back towards the table's summit, but another spell like their September mishap will be the end of the road for their automatic promotion quest.