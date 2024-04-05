Highlights Norwich City backed to secure play-off place by expert Don Goodman ahead of crucial Ipswich clash in competitive Championship season.

Goodman predicts Norwich City's top six finish with confidence, emphasizing the importance of high performance in Saturday's East Anglian derby.

Recent derby stats show Norwich's dominance over Ipswich, but tensions high as both teams battle for promotion position in intense match.

Don Goodman has backed Norwich City to earn a play-off place this season.

The Canaries are chasing a top six finish, but face league leaders and bitter rivals Ipswich Town this weekend.

This will be a huge game in deciding both the play-offs and the automatic promotion positions, with Ipwsich travelling to Carrow Road for the latest East Anglian derby.

The last meeting between these sides finished 2-2 at Portman Road, but there are now just a handful of games left in the campaign, adding to the pressure of a match between local rivals.

Victory for either side would go a long way in helping their respective promotion causes.

Goodman back Norwich against Ipswich

Goodman believes that Norwich can get the win over their rivals this weekend as long as they perform at their best.

He has predicted David Wagner’s side to earn a top six finish in the table if they can get a positive result this weekend.

“Are Ipswich favourites [for promotion]? For me, no,” said Goodman via Crypto Casino LTD.

“The consistent teams are the top four and if you look at their results across the season you see impressive runs of form.

“Look at Southampton going 22 matches unbeaten, for example, and Leeds' form in 2024.

“Leicester and Ipswich both had great starts to the season.

“What you see with other teams is the odd brilliant performance with no consistency.

“That means there are banana skins, such as the East Anglian Derby for Ipswich Town, which I'm certainly looking forward to covering.

“If Norwich City bring their A-game, they can definitely beat Ipswich.

“I would not make anyone favourites at this stage as there are more twists and turns to come.

“Everything is in favour of Norwich City getting sixth.

“After an awful start of losing four of their first eight home games, they're now unbeaten in 12 at home and have won their last seven.

“They've got three home games to go and if they come through the Ipswich game without losing, Norwich would be my favourites.”

Norwich City's recent derby record

Norwich City's last 5 meetings against Ipswich Town - per 11v11.com Fixture (Home or Away) Result 16/12/2023 (Away) 2-2 10/02/2019 (Home) 3-0 win 02/09/2018 (Away) 1-1 18/02/2018 (Home) 1-1 22/10/2017 (Away) 1-0 win

The 2-2 draw at Ipswich earlier this season was the first meeting between these two clubs since February 2019.

The Tractor Boys have not beaten Norwich since April 2009, failing to win any of their last 13 meetings, including seven defeats.

Victory this weekend would see Kieran McKenna’s side maintain their position at the top of the Championship table.

Meanwhile, Norwich are currently sixth, four points clear of seventh place Coventry City but having played a game more.

The fixture at Carrow Road gets underway at 12.30pm on 6 April.

Saturday’s clash one of the biggest of the Championship season

The East Anglian derby will always be a big game no matter the occasion due to the heated rivalry between the two clubs.

But a lot will be on the line with this weekend’s meeting given both clubs’ promotion hopes.

Norwich will have home advantage and should be able to take some solace in their historic record over Ipswich.

But if Ipswich were ever going to put an end to their miserable derby record, then an away win at Carrow Road would be a significant way to do it.

It’s hard to predict the outcome of this one as both teams will be going into it in decent form.