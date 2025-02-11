Don Goodman expects Norwich City to run it close in the race to earn a top six finish this season.

The Canaries are in the mix for a play-off place once again this season, having come sixth in the table in the previous campaign.

Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side are currently outside the top six, two points behind sixth place Blackburn Rovers after 31 games.

However, recent form has seen them earn seven points from their last three games, bouncing back from losses to Sheffield United and Leeds United to reassert their place in the battle for a play-off position.

Don Goodman makes Norwich promotion claim

Goodman has highlighted the return to form of Josh Sargent, as well as the impending comeback for Borja Sainz, as key to Norwich’s promotion hopes.

He has praised the Norfolk outfit for how they’ve eased the US international into the team after injury issues, and believes that the club will benefit by running the battle for a top six finish close to the end of the campaign.

"Norwich City are fighting it out with some very good teams," said Goodman, via OLBG.

"I expect they'll go close with Borja Sainz returning soon and Josh Sargent's return has been very timely.

Borja Sainz's stats 2024/25 (as of Feb. 11th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.59 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.40 Shots 3.10 Assists 0.12 Expected assists (xAG) 0.13 npxG + xAG 0.53 Shot-creating actions 3.10

"They eased him back in very sensibly, scoring three goals in the first two games he started.

"That means he has seven goals and five assists in 15 off the back of injury problems.

"He also scored 16 goals in 26 games last year despite, again, having his season disrupted by injury.

"Sargent has to be in the conversation of being the best number 9 in the Championship.

"I think Norwich will go close.

"Their only recent blips were against Sheffield United and Leeds United, where anyone can lose.

"Their next three games [are] against Preston North End, Hull City, Stoke City.

"On paper, you would expect them to pick up points and Hull have the worst home record in the league.

"There's a chance for Norwich, but it's now or never because if they can't find consistency, they'll end up missing out."

Norwich are currently eighth in the Championship table ahead of this evening’s clash with Preston North End.

Norwich will be in the mix to the end

Norwich have the talent to compete for promotion this season, the problem has just been keeping key players available all year.

Sargent’s resurgence in form in recent weeks is very encouraging, with the forward scoring four in his last three games.

If he can keep this up when Sainz returns from suspension, then Norwich will be a dangerous prospect.

They will face stiff competition from the likes of West Brom and Middlesbrough, among others, but Norwich have every chance of securing another play-off place.