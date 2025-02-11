Don Goodman has outlined his frustrations with Middlesbrough’s inconsistency issues this season.

Michael Carrick’s side are in the mix for a top six finish this year, but they have fallen out of the play-off places with recent defeats to Preston North End and Sunderland.

The Teesside outfit have not been in the Premier League since 2017, but have an outside chance at a return this year if they can clinch a top six position.

Carrick previously guided Middlesbrough to fourth in 2023, but a semi-final defeat to Coventry City ended their hopes of a top flight berth.

Don Goodman highlights Middlesbrough issue

Goodman has claimed Middlesbrough’s defensive issues have been too costly this year given their pursuit of promotion.

He has revealed his frustrations with their inconsistency, and believes tightening up at the back will be key to their final push for a place-off position.

"Middlesbrough should be in the top five, battling for the top two with Sunderland, Sheffield United, Leeds United and Burnley, but their defensive issues have prevented them from doing so,” said Goodman, via OLBG.

“It's shot them in the foot time after time.

"It frustrates me as I like them as a team, I like the style of football and I like the players they have.

“But the individual errors they've made this season have been bonkers.

“They need to tighten up at the back.

“The game against Sunderland was the third time in their previous nine fixtures that they'd conceded three goals.

“For context, they conceded the same amount of goals in nine games that Burnley have conceded all season!

“I'm not saying they need to have a defence like Burnley, but Leeds United with 19 goals, Sheffield United 21 with goals, and Sunderland with 26 all have good defensive records.

“Boro have let in 36 and the gulf is massive.”

Goodman makes Middlesbrough January claim

Goodman expressed his surprise at Boro’s failure to strengthen their defensive options in January, but predicted a top six finish for Carrick’s team regardless.

"Generally, having a solid defence is the foundation you need to get out of the Championship and that's why I'm surprised Boro didn't make any defensive reinforcements in January.

“I really thought they would but I'd still back them to finish in the top six.

Middlesbrough's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Sunderland (H) 3-2 loss Preston North End (A) 2-1 loss West Brom (H) 2-0 win Portsmouth (A) 2-1 loss Cardiff City (H) 1-1

“I've got faith that they'll start picking up results.

"They've got some good-looking games on paper coming up soon and could even go to Sheffield United and get a result.

“After that game, I think it's possible for them to go on a really good run but they do need to shore up defensively.”

Middlesbrough are currently seventh in the Championship table, one point behind Blackburn Rovers in sixth.

Blackburn developments will be a boost for Middlesbrough

Blackburn look likely to lose John Eustace as manager, and it will be very difficult for the Lancashire outfit to find a suitable replacement that can maintain their top six push.

That leaves a potential opening for Boro that they simply must take advantage of with a good run of form in the coming weeks.

Carrick’s side have the talent to finish inside a play-off place at the very least, and the next few weeks provide an opportunity to cement their spot there.

After playing Sheffield United on Wednesday, Boro will face Watford, Bristol City, Stoke and Derby County, where they should be targeting up to nine or 10 points.