Don Goodman believes upcoming games against Portsmouth and Plymouth Argyle will be huge for Cardiff City’s survival hopes.

The Bluebirds were on the receiving end of a 7-0 defeat to Leeds United last time out, which ended a seven game unbeaten run.

Omer Riza’s side are in the battle against relegation to League One, but that recent run of form has moved them four clear of the bottom three.

Cardiff have 16 games left to ensure their survival, but it could go down to the wire given the number of clubs in the mix at the moment.

Don Goodman highlights key Cardiff fixtures

Goodman believes the 7-0 loss to Leeds is something that could happen, and it’s the upcoming games against Portsmouth and Plymouth that matter most.

He has claimed they need two wins from their next three games, otherwise they could be in trouble due to playing promotion contenders Sunderland and Burnley afterwards.

"Someone was going to be on the receiving end of a hammering at Elland Road, so I wouldn't be too concerned about that as a Cardiff City fan,” said Goodman, via OLBG.

"Omer Riza will focus on the fact that his team were seven unbeaten before the Leeds game and that they managed to dig themselves out of a hole.

“They're still in a scrap but have a four-point cushion, which is what they'll be hoping to maintain.

"It could go down to the wire for Cardiff.

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of February 11th) Team P GD Pts 19 Cardiff City 30 -18 31 20 Portsmouth 31 -17 30 21 Hull City 30 -9 29 22 Derby County 31 -9 28 23 Luton Town 30 -19 27 24 Plymouth Argyle 30 -34 25

“They face Portsmouth away, Bristol City at home and Plymouth away, which are like three cup finals.

“If they can win two of those three, you'd fancy them to pull away.

“But Pompey are scrapping, Bristol City are pushing for the play-offs and Plymouth have been resurgent.

"The next three games are absolutely massive as they face Burnley and Sunderland after that and also have five games against teams who are in the top seven to come.

“They've lost seven and drawn two against top-seven games this season. It's an enormous run of games coming up for Cardiff."

Cardiff are currently 19th in the Championship table, four points clear of 22nd place Derby County, while also having a game in hand on the Rams.

Cardiff must not let 7-0 impact them too much

Losing 7-0, even to a side as strong as Leeds, can impact a team psychologically that can be very difficult to come back from.

Cardiff have to avoid falling into that trap going into their next three games, as going on a losing run now would be massively painful.

Portsmouth are an ideal next opponent for Riza’s side in many ways, as they can do real damage to a rival with a win while bringing themselves closer to safety.

But there will certainly be more twists and turns in the final 16 games of the campaign given how this season has gone so far.