Don Goodman believes that Leeds United are the obvious favourites to win the Championship title this season.

He believes the recent 0-0 draw away to Burnley was a sign of how well respected they are by their promotion rivals.

The Whites currently lead the way at the top of the table, with each of the top four having played 31 times.

The gap to the Clarets is now five points, with Daniel Farke’s side sitting in a comfortable position inside the automatic promotion places, two clear of second place Sheffield United.

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of February 11th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 31 +43 66 2 Sheffield United 31 +21 64 3 Burnley 31 +28 61 4 Sunderland 31 +19 59 5 West Brom 31 +13 47 6 Blackburn Rovers 31 +4 45 *Sheffield United were deducted 2 points

Don Goodman makes Burnley v Leeds claim

Goodman has claimed that the deep defensive block Burnley set up in against Leeds earlier this month was a sign of how much they respect their rivals’ attacking prowess.

He also highlighted the lack of goals from Scott Parker’s side, suggesting they will struggle to overhaul the Yorkshire outfit if they continue only scoring 1.2 goals per game.

"The way Burnley set up at home in their 0-0 draw against Leeds United was a massive compliment to the visitors,” said Goodman, via OLBG.

“Burnley dropped deep and didn't take any risks, which was very impressive, but it leaves you asking questions about them.

“They played with too much respect for Leeds.

"Burnley's defence is bonkers, though. I've never seen anything quite like it.

“But their problem is scoring goals and, by my projections of scoring 1.2 goals a game, they're set to score only 55 goals.

“I couldn't see any promoted teams that had scored as few as 55 goals and been automatically promoted.”

Goodman tips Leeds United for the title

Goodman has suggested that Leeds will claim the Championship title by a wide margin if they maintain their current form to the end of the season.

"Leeds United are the most well-rounded team in the division, their win against Coventry City was huge,” he added.

“They have scored 13 more goals than anyone else and their defensive record is impressive, too.

“They've got the best balance.

"I can't see any situation where they don't finish in the top two.

“They've got past Coventry and face Watford away, Sunderland at home, Sheffield United away and West Bromwich Albion at home soon.

“If they get through these next few games, I would imagine they will win the league title by a wide margin.

“They've been ruthless against teams in the bottom half and still have to face a few of those teams, too."

Leeds have the edge on Sheffield United and Burnley

Leeds have been the most consistent side this season, performing well without any real major dips in form.

Farke knows as well as any coach what it takes to get a team over the line in the Championship, and it would be a surprise if the Whites were to fumble a top two finish from here.

Their attacking prowess has given them a clear edge over both Sheffield United and Burnley.

Leeds have been the best team in the Championship this season, and if they can keep that up over the next 15 games then first place should be theirs.