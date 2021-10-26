Don Goodman makes honest Neil Warnock claim ahead of Middlesbrough’s clash with Birmingham

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has suggested that Neil Warnock only decided to extend his stay at Middlesbrough earlier this year because the 72-year-old believes that he could potentially guide the club back to the Premier League in 2022.

The Boro boss signed a contract extension in March which is set to keep him at the Riverside Stadium until the end of the current campaign.

After initially making an underwhelming start to the season in the Championship, Middlesbrough have stepped up their performance levels in recent weeks.

A run of four wins in their last five games has resulted in Boro climbing up to sixth in the second-tier standings.

Warnock will now be hoping that his side will be able to maintain their consistency over the course of the coming months.

Set to face Birmingham City on Saturday, Boro ought to be brimming with confidence heading into this fixture following their 2-0 victory over Cardiff City last weekend.

Ahead of this game, Goodman has admitted that he believes that Warnock extended his deal due to the fact that the Middlesbrough boss had confidence in his side’s ability to achieve a great deal of success this season.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast about Warnock, Goodman said: “He keeps retiring and coming back.

“The only reason for me that he has agreed to stay for another year [at Middlesbrough] is because he feels that there is a genuine chance that he can add to those eight promotions.

“I feel it, you know and I’ve just been talking about how wide open [the Championship is.]

“I don’t think he would have come back for another year if he thought there was zero chance of Middlesbrough being in that play-off shake-up.”

The Verdict

Although there is plenty of football to be played in the Championship, there is no reason why Boro cannot emerge as legitimate contenders for promotion under the guidance of Warnock.

The Middlesbrough boss knows exactly what it takes to succeed at this level as he has achieved promotion to the Premier League as a manager on three occasions.

Warnock will become a hero at the Riverside Stadium if he is able to lead the club to the top-flight next year.

By beating Birmingham on Saturday, Boro could potentially use the momentum gained from this result to push on in the Championship in the coming weeks.