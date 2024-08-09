Highlights Don Goodman believes Middlesbrough can play both Conway and Latte Lath together in a flexible attacking setup.

Burnley and Hull City have shown interest in Conway as the 22-year-old seeks a transfer from Bristol City.

Middlesbrough are close to completing a £5 million move for Scottish international Tommy Conway to add depth to their forward line.

Sky Sports pundit and commentator, Don Goodman, believes Middlesbrough could find a way to play both Emmanuel Latte Lath up front together, as Boro close in on the Bristol City forward.

It was first reported a few weeks ago that Middlesbrough had tabled a "heavily incentivised" bid worth up to £5 million for Conway amid interest from Burnley. That's according to Bristol Live, which came a day after Boro's interest in the wantaway forward was first revealed by Sky Sports.

The 22-year-old has made it known to the club that he wishes to seek a transfer away from Ashton Gate before the window shuts at the end of August and is now exiled from the first-team after refusing to sign a new contract, with his current deal due to expire next summer.

Newly relegated Burnley are also understood to have made "tentative enquiries" over the possibility of striking a deal for Conway, with Bristol Live then reporting that City and the Clarets are in conversations about an ambitious swap deal.

Conway came through Bristol City's academy, after being born in nearby Taunton, and has played 92 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 25 goals and picking up six assists. Last year was his best season so far in his young career, with Conway netting 12 times in 43 appearances during the previous campaign.

Hull City are also said to have joined the race for Bristol City's striker as well, and were said to have launched a £5 million offer for the Scottish international, per Bristol Live's sports editor James Piercy.

The Northern Echo had reported that Boro were looking to add another centre-forward this summer, and that they were willing to be patient in their endeavour to sign Conway, and it appears as though it has paid off, with Michael Carrick's side closing in on his signature.

Tommy Conway's career stats - per Transfermarkt Team Apps Goals Assists Bristol City 92 25 6 Bath City 11 4 0 Scotland 1 0 0

Don Goodman's verdict on Tommy Conway's switch to Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough are close to ending the saga regarding Conway by completing a £5 million move for the Scottish international, who is now into the final year of his contract, and is said to be closing in on a move to the Riverside, as per the print edition of The Mirror (8th August, page 53).

Of course, Boro largely operate in a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 shape, which leaves just one centre-forward to spearhead the attack, but Don Goodman is confident of Carrick finding a way to utilise both players in the same team. Speaking to FLW via Grosvenor Sport, he said: “Tommy Conway is such a versatile player that I think he could play with Emmanuel Latte Lath rather than replace him. I'm a fan of his and he's still only 22. He's had injuries which have been unfortunate.

“25 goals in 92 games for Bristol City probably doesn't sound amazing but for one so young, trust me, it's decent. And he's probably a lot better player than those numbers would suggest. So, at the risk of irking Bristol City fans, I'm not surprised that Middlesbrough are interested in him.

“Burnley would be an interesting one. I've already read today that they've got a first-team squad of 40 at the minute. So where he would fit into that with all the attacking players that Burnley have got, I'm really not sure.

“Conway wanting to move away from Bristol City is his prerogative and players moving is part and parcel of football. I think when you're young - you're ambitious and you're eager to get to the Premier League as fast as you possibly can. He would argue that playing for either Middlesbrough or Burnley at this moment in time would have the potential to get him there quicker and it would be hard to argue against that in reality.

“Although I do like what Bristol City have done this summer with their recruitment as well. I do think they could have a pretty good season. However, if he's got his heart and his mind set on moving, then it's very, very hard to keep an unhappy player, particularly as his contract is running down.”

Tommy Conway and Emmanuel Latte Lath

In Carrick, the forward would link up with a boss who has proven himself to be very adept at developing and getting the best out of younger players. At Conway's tender age, that would be great for him and Boro could help him to achieve more of his potential as a player before hitting his peak years.

He will face stiff competition at the Riverside if that's where he ends up. Emmanuel Latte Lath, who has received interest this summer from European clubs, is expected to be one of the top forwards in the division in the 2024/25 campaign off the back of his 18-goal season last time out.

However, Boro have no plans to sell him, which could mean finding a way to play both strikers in certain games, or to play one off the flank if Middlesbrough need more of a goal threat. Once Conway is announced, their forward line is stacked with quality throughout and should have the firepower for a promotion push.