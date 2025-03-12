Swansea City have enjoyed an upturn in form since Luke Williams was sacked and replaced by Alan Sheehan on a temporary basis last month.

Williams was relieved of his duties following a dismal run of form in which the Swans won just once in nine Championship games, with comprehensive defeats against Portsmouth and Norwich City, as well as a nightmare result against rivals Cardiff City, included.

However, since Sheehan was named as caretaker head coach, Swansea have picked up two home wins against Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough either side of a draw away at Preston North End, keeping three consecutive clean sheets in the process.

With Swansea set to be a Championship club again next season, it will be interesting to see whether Sheehan remains in charge for the rest of the 2024/25 campaign, with a big decision to be made over who should be the permanent replacement for Williams.

Don Goodman weighs in on Swansea manager debate

Sky Sports pundit, Don Goodman, spoke exclusively to Football League World about the managerial role at the Swansea.com Stadium, and he suggested that Alan Sheehan could well be the best available option as things stand.

"The next Swansea City manager is an interesting one," Goodman said.

"I think options may be fairly restricted unless they are going to go completely left field and attract somebody foreign that nobody has heard of, which has been successful in the past for some clubs and very unsuccessful in the past for others.

"They have got Alan Sheehan in there at the minute, who has won two and drawn one of his three games in charge, which is a brilliant record.

"You have got to ask yourself how attractive a job it is given the last couple of seasons, really. There seems to have been a lack of ambition.

"They have got a new Director of Football, I think, in Richard Montague, so he has got huge decisions to make. I think, reading between the lines, Alan Sheehan would take it if everything was right, if there were long-term plans for what the future holds, and if they agreed on a way forward.

"At the moment, you have to say, given how well he has done, he may possibly be the best bet, given that it is not the most attractive of jobs at this moment in time."

Sheehan is a realistic option for Swansea

Appointing Sheehan on a permanent basis may well seem like a good option for Swansea at the moment, but the 38-year-old has stated that he would need to know where the club is going "long term" as he prepares for upcoming talks with Richard Montague.

Journalist Alan Nixon recently reported via his Patreon that the Swans are looking abroad in search of a new head coach, so it does not seem as though any final decision is imminent at present.

Sheehan has now taken charge of 10 games across two separate spells as caretaker head coach of Swansea, and his record of five wins, three draws and two losses suggests that he could prove to be a shrewd appointment, especially if he had the benefit of a full pre-season and received the right backing.

Swansea City's results under Alan Sheehan during the 2023/24 season (Transfermarkt) Fixture Result West Bromwich Albion (H) 1-0 W Coventry City (A) 2-2 D Southampton (A) 5-0 L Preston North End (H) 2-1 W Middlesbrough (H) 1-2 L Stoke City (A) 1-1 D Rotherham United (A) 1-2 W

It remains to be seen which direction Swansea go in as they continue their search for a new permanent head coach.