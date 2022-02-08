Don Goodman makes claim involving West Brom and Steve Bruce as Sheffield United clash looms

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has admitted that he believes that Steve Bruce’s man-management skills will play a crucial role as the new West Bromwich Albion boss looks to transform the club’s fortunes.

After opting to part ways with Valerien Ismael last week, the Baggies decided to draft in Bruce as the Frenchman’s successor.

Having led Birmingham City and Hull City to promotion to the Premier League during his respective stints in charge of the clubs, the former Newcastle United boss knows exactly what it takes to succeed in the Championship and thus will be confident in his ability to help West Brom reach new heights in the coming months.

Currently sixth in the second-tier standings, the Baggies know that a continuation of their poor run of form at this level will result in them eventually falling out of the play-off places.

Set to face Sheffield United tomorrow, it will be intriguing to see how West Brom will fare at Bramall Lane against Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

Ahead of this fixture, Goodman offered his thoughts on the job that Bruce has on his hands at the club.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast about Bruce, Goodman said: “For West Bromwich Albion, his man-management skills are absolutely crucial because it’s not a happy camp and it needs to very, very quickly become a happy camp.

“If they are going to try and even stay in the play-offs, let’s have it right, let’s not even think about West Bromwich Albion reaching the top-two, first of all they’ve got to stay in the play-offs.

“That is not a given on current form so his man-management, bringing a feel-good factor into the football club and I think you’ll see a different style of play as well as because I think when you go into a football club you’ve got to work with the players that are there.”

The Verdict

After leaving Newcastle following a change in ownership at the Premier League club, Bruce may feel as if he has a point to prove during his time with West Brom.

The club’s supporters will be hoping that Bruce will be able to deploy a more expansive style of football following Ismael’s insistence to deploy a direct approach to games earlier this season.

By using the wealth of coaching experience that he has garnered over the years to his advantage, Bruce could potentially get the very best out of West Brom’s players.

If the Baggies are able to secure a positive result in Bruce’s first game in charge of the club tomorrow, they may be able to build up some momentum heading into the closing stages of the 2021/22 campaign.