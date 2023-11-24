Highlights Norwich City may secure 10 to 12 points in their next five league matches, giving them a chance to climb closer to the play-off spots.

The upcoming games against Queens Park Rangers, Watford, Bristol City, Preston, and Sheffield Wednesday will be crucial for manager David Wagner to retain his job at Carrow Road.

Norwich City's home form is a key issue, with the crowd turning against them in recent matches. It is crucial for them to start strong and turn their home form around in order to improve their chances of success.

Pundit Don Goodman believes Norwich City could secure 10 to 12 points in their next five league matches, despite their recent struggles.

Going into their final game against Cardiff City before the international break, manager David Wagner was under a huge amount of pressure, with some of the home fans turning on the Canaries' boss during their 3-1 defeat against Blackburn Rovers.

This was broadcast in front of the Sky Sports cameras and with Ben Knapper coming in earlier than planned to replace Stuart Webber, many people believed he would fire Wagner.

But a 3-2 win at the Cardiff City Stadium gave Wagner some much-needed breathing room before the break - and Knapper has opted to stick with the former Huddersfield Town boss for now.

However, Norwich's manager will need to keep recording positive results if he wants to retain his job at Carrow Road and it remains to be seen whether he can get a sufficient amount of points on the board in their upcoming games.

Who do Norwich City face in their next five games?

They host Queens Park Rangers tomorrow and that has to be seen as a winnable game, with the R's currently in the drop zone.

They then travel to Watford and Bristol City after that - and those could be two difficult games for Wagner's side - although they have shown that they can win on the road.

The Canaries can then have a full week of training before they take on current high-flyers Preston North End, before hosting Sheffield Wednesday.

At the moment, the Owls are currently at the bottom of the table, so the hosts will probably be the favourites to win when the two sides meet.

How many points does Don Goodman think Norwich City will get in their next five games?

Goodman knows how poor the Canaries' results have been in recent times but he is backing them to turn things around, in the short term at least.

"Results dictate everything," he said.

"People expect Norwich City to be at the top of the Championship, yet they're 16th. They're six points off the play-offs, though, and that's the key.

Championship Table (As it stands November 20th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 16 6 24 10 Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11 Bristol City 16 0 22 12 Blackburn Rovers 16 -2 22 13 Watford 16 5 21 14 Stoke City 16 -2 21 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20

"They'll play QPR, Watford, Bristol City, Preston, and Sheffield Wednesday in their next fixtures, and I'd dare to suggest that Norwich will get 10 to 12 points out of that, and that will get them closer to the play-offs and make things easier for Wagner.

"I think the home form is a key issue. The crowd has turned as we saw in the Blackburn game. If you're an opponent going to Carrow Road, you'll know that you have a golden window in the first 15 or 20 minutes where you can turn the crowd by having a good start. That's how bad the home form is.

"That has to be QPR's strategy. It was Blackburn's, as I heard one of their players saying that they could turn the crowd against Norwich if they started on the front foot. It'll be a huge game on the weekend. Norwich need a good run of form at home - to lose three in a row is not good.

"They've played four games against top six teams, and the cream is starting to rise to the top. The ones who are there now will stay there.

"Norwich have lost three and drawn one against those sides, and that could be an indication of where they're at. Perhaps they're not quite a top-six side this season. I think the next five games will answer that."

How many points are Norwich City likely to get?

They need to be getting three points against QPR tomorrow - but Marti Cifuentes is still new and may be unpredictable with his lineup and tactics.

Even with this in mind, tomorrow has to be a home win.

In terms of their away matches at Vicarage Road and Ashton Gate, they should probably be looking to pick up draws from these games. They will be tough tests for the Canaries.

The home game against Preston should be a draw considering the Norfolk outfit have the home advantage - and they should be beating the Owls if Danny Rohl's side don't vastly improve in the coming games.

Nine out of 15 points seems achievable - and anything more than that would be impressive.