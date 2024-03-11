Highlights Don Goodman believes Leeds United could go unbeaten for the rest of the season.

They have gone unbeaten in the league in 2024.

Leeds can't rest on their laurels if they want to secure automatic promotion - they need to keep winning.

Pundit Don Goodman believes Leeds United could go unbeaten from now until the end of the season, speaking to MOT Leeds News.

Daniel Farke's side have been excellent since their slow start to the season, managing to recover after a busy summer to give themselves a great chance of winning promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Considering how well Leicester City and Ipswich Town have done for much of the campaign, it previously looked as though the Whites were going to have to settle for a play-off place.

But both the Foxes and the Tractor Boys have had a wobble in recent months - and after an excellent weekend for Leeds that saw them win, Ipswich lose and Leicester draw, they are now in the top two and have a great chance of winning the title - sitting just one point behind Enzo Maresca's side.

There's plenty of the season still left to go, but their 2-0 win against Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night was a real boost for them, as well as the results that followed on the following day.

They can't afford to rest on their laurels if they are to secure a top-two finish at the end of the season though, so they need as many points as possible from the nine games they have left.

Don Goodman's admission on Leeds United

Going unbeaten in the league in 2024 and only losing one game, with that defeat coming in a close FA Cup clash away at Chelsea, Goodman believes they could continue this run for the remainder of the campaign.

He told MOT Leeds News: "They rattled off nine wins in a row recently, predominantly against teams you’d expect them to beat, as well as a signature win against Leicester.

"Then you look at where they could trip up from here, but I’m looking now and they have attractive fixtures against lesser teams ahead.

"They will be tested in games, there’s no doubt about it, but would it surprise me if they went unbeaten from hereon in? Absolutely not."

Leeds United's remaining 2023/24 fixtures Opponent Home or Away? Millwall H Watford A Hull City H Coventry City A Sunderland H Blackburn Rovers H Middlesbrough A Queens Park Rangers A Southampton H

When Leeds United could slip up before the end of the season

Considering their home record, Leeds will fancy their chances of going unbeaten in all of their games at Elland Road.

They may even be able to get a draw or win against Southampton, who have shown in recent weeks that they aren't invincible.

Away from home, they face some tricky tests.

They could easily slip up in their game in the Midlands against Coventry City, even if the Sky Blues haven't been at their best for parts of the 2023/24 campaign.

Their game at Middlesbrough won't be an easy assignment either and if Queens Park Rangers are battling for survival at the time Leeds make the trip to Loftus Road, that will be a tough test.