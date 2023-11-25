Highlights Wayne Rooney isn't fighting for his job at Birmingham City right now despite poor results. The board brought him in and should give him time to prove himself.

Blues were in sixth place when he came in - and were thriving under John Eustace who had guided the Midlands outfit to back-to-back victories against Huddersfield Town and local rivals West Bromwich Albion.

The win against the Baggies alone would have left supporters buzzing - but the cherry on top was the fact they were in the play-offs after spending much of the past five years down at the bottom end of the Championship table.

Eustace had managed to guide the club to survival last term before squeezing the best out of the team this season following a productive transfer window - but Birmingham's board decided that they wanted to change direction and see a new manager implement a "no fear" style of play.

With this, Eustace was dismissed and replaced by Wayne Rooney during the international break before this current one.

How has Wayne Rooney got on at Birmingham City?

Unfortunately for Rooney, he has faced some very difficult games.

Losing 1-0 against Middlesbrough who are in excellent form, they then lost again against promotion competitors Hull City, who secured a 2-0 win at St Andrew's.

A 3-1 defeat away at Southampton followed that - and in their final two games before the break - they registered a 2-2 draw against Ipswich Town before losing 3-1 at the Stadium of Light against Sunderland.

This set of results has caused them to drop from sixth to 18th and with this, some fans are already wondering how many more opportunities he will get before he's sacked.

What did Don Goodman say about Wayne Rooney amid Birmingham City struggles?

Goodman believes Rooney will get a sufficient amount of time to prove himself, considering it was the board who made this bold decision to bring Rooney in.

He said: "I don't think Rooney is fighting for his job. He's the owners' man and they clearly wanted him.

"Let's get it right - the commercial value of Rooney is enormous, and all of a sudden, this Championship club has Wayne Rooney and Tom Brady attached to them. It doesn't get much bigger than that. I'm not sure if that helps get you in the Premier League, but time will tell.

"Wayne has alluded to being backed in the transfer market. He wants to play a possession-based game as he did at Derby and DC United. I don't see him as being under pressure. The mess that Birmingham have got into is the owners' fault, not Wayne's.

"The timing couldn't have been worse. To bring in a new manager right before you play Middlesbrough away, Hull City at home, Southampton away, Ipswich at home, and Sunderland away leads me to wonder what they're thinking.

"If those first couple of results happened to John Eustace, as they possibly could have due to the level of opposition, then they could have thanked John for his efforts before going in a different direction.

"Instead, they decided that Wayne is their man and they should get him in now.

"Birmingham were sixth when Wayne came in, and the pressure was on straight away. It was completely unnecessary.

"They now have Sheffield Wednesday at home, Blackburn away, and Rotherham at home. The home games are winnable and you'd think they have to do so. Taking six points out of three games will change the picture and they'll jump up a few places. It will feel better then.

"I feel for Wayne, as he's come in in the middle of this run and the crowd is on his back. You need results when you come into a new club, and it didn't happen. With that run of fixtures, it never was.

"Wayne has been put under pressure by the timing and the owners. The 'no-fear' football statement is baffling. They're saying that Eustace got to sixth playing with fear! It made no sense and it was a poorly worded statement.

"The new owners have made a rod for their own backs. They've gone in with all guns blazing and they've displayed their ambition to get into the Premier League, but with that comes pressure. I feel sorry for Wayne as a small section of fans are starting to boo, but it's not his fault. I just want to put that out there.

"He is their man, and I'd expect he will get a bit of time. The next three games are massive."

Should Wayne Rooney be fighting for his job at Birmingham City?

Considering he was the board's pick, he shouldn't be under too much pressure just yet.

The board have made their bed and now they need to lay in it and hope it works out.

If he doesn't do well in the next month, Rooney should be under a bit of pressure but he needs to be given time if he's the man Blues' board believes in.

To sack him in the next two or three games would be humiliating for the board and it wouldn't make sense considering they want to go in this direction with a "no fear" style of play.

But results need to improve fairly quickly because if they don't, the atmosphere will understandably turn toxic and that won't help the players to perform.