Don Goodman believes that Chris Davies doesn’t get enough credit for what he’s achieved with Birmingham City.

The Blues are in a comfortable position at the top of the League One table, and will be confident of securing automatic promotion to the Championship.

The Midlands outfit appointed Davies in the summer following their relegation and was tasked with bringing the club straight back to the second tier.

A busy summer of heavy spending has seen Birmingham build a squad that has taken control of the third division so far this season.

Don Goodman makes Birmingham Championship claim

Goodman believes that Davies’ work so far has gone a little overlooked, and that his Birmingham side could already be competing well in the Championship.

While he expects double promotion to be a bridge too far, he believes that the Blues could be a top half side in the second tier next year under the current manager, and even expects them to break the League One points record this year.

"It's a shame for Chris Davies that, due to the squad Birmingham City got, he doesn't get the credit he deserves,” said Goodman, via OLBG.

“You can't get away from the fact that he's doing exactly what he's supposed to be doing.

"For me, I believe Birmingham City are trying to replicate what Ipswich Town have done by creating a Championship-ready squad in League One.

“If they were promoted this instant I think, without a doubt, that they would survive.

“I don't think anybody will be able to do what Ipswich did again, but I don't see why Birmingham City wouldn't finish in the top half.

"At the moment, however, it's about getting over the line.

League One standings 2024-25 (As of February 11th) Team P GD Pts 1 Birmingham City 27 +27 63 2 Wycombe Wanderers 29 +25 59 3 Wrexham 29 +18 55 4 Stockport County 30 +17 53 5 Huddersfield Town 29 +15 49 6 Charlton Athletic 29 +10 47

“Chris Davies is doing a very good job and Birmingham City will win the league.

“I have previously gone on record to say I think they will break League One records, and they need 40 points from 19 games to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers' 103-point record.

“You know what, I think they'll do it.

"We'll learn a lot more about Chris Davies in the Championship next season, as we did with Kieran McKenna, who proved to be the real deal.

“It wouldn't be a surprise if we are saying similar things about Chris Davies next year."

Birmingham currently lead second place Wycombe Wanderers by four points, while also having played two games fewer at this stage of the season.

Birmingham have not let relegation last year hold them back

The new Birmingham owners are clearly very ambitious, and will have their sights on the Premier League once promotion to the Championship is secured.

Ipswich Town’s back-to-back promotions will be hard to replicate even with further investment.

However, Davies has done well with this team and it will be interesting to see how his style of play will stack up against the top sides at that level.

The 3-2 loss to Newcastle United in the FA Cup last weekend should encourage Davies and the club that they are on the right path forward.