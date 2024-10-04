Don Goodman believes that Aaron Connolly could fulfill his potential after signing for Sunderland, comparing him to Jack Clarke who became a standout player for the Black Cats after settling at the Stadium of Light.

The 24-year-old was a free agent after leaving Hull City in the summer, but Regis Le Bris swooped to bring him to Sunderland recently, and he'll be hoping that he can find a permanent home at the Stadium of Light, despite only signing an initial one-year deal.

Despite his age, Connolly has played for a number of clubs since coming through the ranks at Brighton, and Goodman believes that settling at Sunderland and making it his long-term home could help Connolly to fulfill the potential he showed as a youngster.

Aaron Connolly's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Season P G A Brighton 2017-23 52 8 2 Luton Town (Loan) 2019 2 0 0 Middlesbrough (Loan) 2022 21 2 0 Venezia (Loan) 2022-23 5 0 0 Hull City (Loan) 2023 8 2 0 Hull City 2023-24 30 8 0 Sunderland 2024- 0 0 0

The Republic of Ireland international only signed a one-year deal at Hull last season and found himself as a free agent this summer, so having signed a one-year deal with the Black Cats, he'll be looking to avoid a situation where he finds himself without a club in the summer of 2025.

The only way to do that is to impress on the pitch, and Goodman believes that Connolly will do that for Sunderland.

Don Goodman on Aaron Connolly's move to Sunderland

Sky Sports EFL pundit Don Goodman believes that Connolly could be a good addition to Le Bris' squad, and has praised the Black Cats for being more flexible in their recruitment policy.

Goodman told FLW, via Grosvenor Sport: "Sunderland have scored 16 goals this season, so their attacking play hasn't been a weakness so far this season. They've seen Eliezer Mayenda grow in confidence, registering two goals and two assists, while Wilson Isidor scored his first goal for the club against Watford on Saturday.

"Aaron Connolly could be a really useful signing and a good addition. For Sunderland, it's about keeping him fit, he's the type of player who is looking for a home.

"There are numerous examples of players who just need a place to settle. Look at Chuba Akpom, who was top scorer in the league at Middlesbrough. Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts are other players who have found a home at Sunderland and realised their potential.

"What's pleasing is that Sunderland are showing signs of being flexible in their policy of only signing players of a certain age. While it's good to develop young players, they will need help from experienced heads if they have ambitions of finishing in the top six.

"Aaron Connolly will be a different option to the players Sunderland currently have, so I think he'll be a good addition. He only started 13 games last season for Hull but still scored eight goals! The first thing he will have to do is prove to Regis Le Bris and his teammates that he deserves to start in a team that is top of the league.

"With Sunderland, you're always going to get varying results due to the fact they're such a young team. They're bound to display a bit of naivety like the penalty Dan Neil gave away against Watford in a game they probably didn't deserve to lose."

The 2024/25 season is a massive one for Aaron Connolly

It's been a difficult few years for Connolly as he's struggled to play consistently and struggled to find a permanent home, but the chance to join a high-flying Championship side is an excellent opportunity for the 24-year-old, and one that he needs to take with both hands.

You feel as if Connolly could become a real standout player at Championship level if things click, and the last thing that he needs is to be a free agent again next summer, so it's important that he impresses Le Bris and does enough to earn a new contract.

Related Sunderland AFC must be ready for Jobe Bellingham transfer activity - View Special moments like the one against Derby last week will have certainly strengthened the desire of other clubs to add the youngster to their ranks.

As Goodman pointed out, finding a permanent home at the Stadium of Light has helped the likes of Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts take their game to the next level, and after starting just 13 league games for Hull last season, Connolly really needs to play regular football.

During his time as a youngster at Brighton, the Irishman looked like he could develop into a top player, and after a difficult couple of seasons there's no reason why he can't become one at Sunderland if things click for him this season.