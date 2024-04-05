Sky Sports pundit and commentator, Don Goodman, is backing Leeds United for promotion this season and admits he will be "gutted" for one of Leicester City or Ipswich Town who misses out by finishing third in the Championship.

The race to gain promotion has been enthralling for the neutral this season and now entering the final five weeks with the thick of the run-in, with three sides still fighting it out for two spots in the automatic promotion places, where Ipswich currently sit top of the pile over their rivals.

The standard being set at the top of the table is at an all-time high in this season's iteration of the second tier, particularly from Leeds and Ipswich, who have been absolutely ferocious of late in terms of their form and hunting down Leicester.

Daniel Farke's side have now won 13 of 15 league games in 2024, including nine consecutive league wins at one stage, following a tricky spell during the festive period where they won just once in five games. Draws to Huddersfield Town and Watford are the only blemishes on their near-perfect record since the turn of the year.

Ipswich had a difficult end to 2023 and start to 2024, but have since won nine and lost once in the league since a 2-2 draw against West Bromwich Albion in early February. They have been relentless in their pursuit of top-flight football despite the financial disparity between themselves and the recently relegated parachute payment teams.

Ipswich came out the other side of Easter weekend in the best shape, having secured six points, including three of those against Southampton, whilst Leeds hosted play-off chasing Hull, all before Leicester kicked off at lunchtime against another side in the mix for promotion in Norwich City.

All of the top three in the second tier recorded victories on Monday, after Leeds and Leicester failed to match Ipswich's winning result on Friday, almost certainly ending Southampton's chances, and making things appear to be a three-horse race.

Championship automatic promotion race (As it stands April 4th) Team P GD Pts 1 Ipswich Town 40 33 87 2 Leeds United 40 44 86 3 Leicester City 39 42 85 4 Southampton 38 25 74

Don Goodman's Leeds United promotion claim

There are bound to be many more twists and turns before the end of the season, and the spot in second could easily change hands multiple times between the three clubs involved in vying for a guaranteed place in the Premier League.

The question of who will secure the big prize will almost certainly be asked many times between now and the end of the season, and it could all come down to the wire and the final game for each club involved.

However, Don Goodman is confident of Leeds securing one of the two places inside the automatic promotion spots. Speaking via Crypto Casino LTD, he said: "Yes, I'm still backing them to win promotion.

"They've got a manager who has been there and done it, while their front line is ridiculous. Farke has Crysencio Summerville, Dan James, Georginio Ruitter, Willy Gnonto, Patrick Bamford, Mateo Joseph and Jaidon Anthony at his disposal.

"When you align that with a water-tight and rock-solid defensive unit which they have with Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu, you have to be favourites to get the job done.

"I'm going to be gutted for the team that finishes third and I'm already a tiny bit gutted for Southampton as they've had an excellent season.

"But I cannot see Leeds United finishing outside the top two."

The race for promotion to the Premier League

It's hard to ignore Leeds' efforts in 2024 so far, with Farke's men hitting form at just the right time to overturn what was a 17-point deficit on Leicester at one stage.

Leicester must also be concerned at how strong Ipswich have been recently, especially when considering that it looked all-but wrapped up for the Foxes in first not long ago.

Any dropped points from here on out could be season-defining and incredibly damaging for any of the teams involved, with record-breaking points tallies for second and third almost certain to be set.