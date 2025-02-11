Hull City were one of the busiest clubs in the EFL this January window as they look to force themselves away from relegation danger in the Championship.

Having seen several of their top players depart in the summer, Acun Ilicali decided it was time for him to take action, and he backed Ruben Selles by making eight signings.

Among the roster of new additions were Championship stalwarts like John Egan and Matt Crooks, but perhaps the most exciting transfer was securing Louie Barry on loan from Aston Villa.

The Villa youngster had been lighting up League One during his loan spell at Stockport County, finding the back of the net 15 times in 23 games. This prompted his parent club to recall him and a temporary move to the Championship to bolster his experience was always going to be on the cards.

Louie Barry's 2024/25 League One season - As Per Transfermarkt Appearances 23 Goals 15 Assists 3

Barry was a highly sought-after talent, and Ilicali did brilliantly to fend off competition from Leeds United, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough to bring him to the MKM Stadium.

Sitting just outside the relegation zone of the second tier, Selles will be hoping to get the best out of Barry, who could prove to be the spark that keeps them in the second tier if he finds form.

Don Goodman impressed by 'win-win' deal for Louie Barry and Hull City

Speaking to Football League World via OLBG, former Wolverhampton Wanderers star Don Goodman admitted that it was a good deal for all three parties.

"Aston Villa were keen to get Louie Barry playing at a higher level. If you look at his rise, he's played in League Two, League One and now the Championship across the last couple of seasons. Aston Villa will want him to continue that development and have rewarded him with a new deal. He's an excellent player," Goodman said.

"Aston Villa clearly feel that they can trust Ruben Selles to help with Louie Barry's development and rightly so. He's got a track record of doing that, particularly during horrific times at Reading.

"As for Hull City, it's a great coup. They're getting a player with undoubted talent, and he's one of those rare players that has the magic to create something out of absolutely nothing and win a game of football. Hull City will need those moments in the relegation battle. I think the move is a win-win for all parties.

"I expect Hull City to start climbing the table and move away from the relegation zone. They've got decent players and, on paper, are stronger than those teams currently around them. Barry will have to play a key part with goals and assists and, I would expect over the course of 16 games, he'll be a hit with the supporters."

Louie Barry will have to make an immediate impact for Hull City

Hull have 16 games to save their season, leaving Barry with little time to settle into life at the MKM.

They will need him to make an immediate impact, and the 21-year-old will be eager to carve out a place in the frontline.

At Stockport, he primarily featured on the left, where his ability to cut inside onto his right foot was a constant headache for defenders. However, he’s also capable of playing as an attacking midfielder or even a striker, making him a versatile option for Selles.

The next few games present some tough challenges, with Hull set to face Burnley, Norwich City, and Sunderland. These matches should give Barry the chance to familiarise himself with his new surroundings, and by the time the crucial fixtures against Cardiff City and Plymouth Argyle come around, he should be primed to showcase his talents.