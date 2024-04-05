Don Goodman has claimed that John Mousinho can maintain Portsmouth as a Championship-level club.

Pompey took a big step towards winning the League One title on Tuesday, drawing 2-2 with rivals Derby County at Fratton Park.

A 77th minute strike from Owen Moxon secured an important point, with both sides chasing automatic promotion to the second tier.

Mousinho’s side currently lead the way in the third division table, as they seek a return to the Championship for the first time since 2012.

Portsmouth need just seven points from their final five games to secure a top two finish ahead of the likes of Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United.

Goodman makes Portsmouth Championship prediction

Goodman has praised the work Mousinho has done in turning Portsmouth into likely promotion winners.

He has predicted the 37-year-old to safely guide the club to a mid-table finish in the Championship next year.

“I think they should be worried that he might be poached but Portsmouth are a massive club with a brilliant fanbase,” said Goodman via Crypto Casino LTD.

“They should never have been outside of the Championship for 12 years but teams can get stuck.

Related Lee Sharpe makes claim on John Mousinho's Portsmouth FC future Lee Sharpe has discussed the future of John Mousinho at Portsmouth amid their impending promotion success

“I look at John Mousinho as a man and I think he will view Portsmouth as an opportunity to be in the top-half of the Championship.

“They won't do an Ipswich, it could be years until someone does what they have done, but if you're in the top-half you're never too far away from the play-offs and that should be the aim for Pompey.

“He will struggle to find a better club and I think he'll be backed to do some wheeling and dealing, too.”

John Mousinho's Portsmouth record

John Mousinho's Portsmouth record - as of April 4th (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 71 38 23 10 53.52

Mousinho arrived at Fratton Park in January 2023, but was unable to guide the club to a play-off position last year.

But an impressive first full campaign with the club has seen Pompey earn top spot in the table going into the final weeks of the season.

The gap to second place Derby is five points following their midweek stalemate, with Mousinho’s side having also played a game fewer.

Bolton are four points further back, on the same number of games as Portsmouth, and can only reach a maximum of 93.

If Portsmouth earn seven points from their final five games then they will reach an insurmountable tally of 94.

Next up for Pompey is a home game against Shrewsbury Town on 6 April before they meet the Whites on 13 April, where a win could secure promotion.

Mousinho deserves Pompey praise

Portsmouth have struggled with a proper promotion bid since returning to League One in 2017.

There have been a number of false dawns where it seemed like they were about to push for a top two or six finish, but they always missed out.

The club last earned a play-off place in 2020 in the curtailed campaign, but now are set for automatic promotion instead.

If they can beat Shrewsbury this weekend then maybe only a draw might be needed against Bolton to confirm their Championship return.

This will be a great achievement for the club, and Mousinho deserves a lot of the credit for their impending success.