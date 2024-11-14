Former Sunderland striker Don Goodman believes there are tougher tests coming the Black Cats' way in order to prove their automatic promotion credentials.

After a dismal and turbulent campaign last term, which saw the club eventually finish 16th - just six points ahead of Birmingham City who were relegated - the appointment of Regis Le Bris has proven to be a masterstroke in the opening 15 games of the Championship season.

The Frenchman has added much more experience among the ranks, as well as seeing a much healthier goal return from those in the centre-forward positions in the opening two months of the campaign.

This has led to Goodman's former side leading the division as we head in to the November international window, but the Sky Sports pundit believes that their automatic promotion credentials will be showcased in much tougher tests as the festive period looms large.

Don Goodman assesses Sunderland's automatic promotion chances

The man who made 116 appearances for the Wearside outfit between 1991 and 1994 believes that anyone associated with the club would have been overjoyed with a tally of 31 points out of the first 15 games, despite hitting a run of three successive draws.

Such a fast start to the campaign - regardless of the disappointment felt in the Stadium of Light after throwing away a 2-0 advantage to managerless Coventry City - has given Goodman enough evidence to believe that Sunderland will at least be in the mix for a play-off spot after 46 games, as well as assessing their chances of pushing for a top two spot.

“Before a ball was kicked, anyone connected with Sunderland would have snapped your hand off for a guaranteed play-off push. That's what this start has given them," he said.

“Whether they can maintain a challenge for automatic promotion is yet to be seen. There are some good teams chasing them but they've played 15 matches, sit top of the league, look like a really good Championship team and are unbeaten in eight matches,"

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of November 13th) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 15 +14 31 2 Sheffield United 15 +12 31 3 Leeds United 15 +15 29 4 Burnley 15 +12 27 5 West Brom 15 +7 25 6 Watford 15 +1 25 *Sheffield United were deducted 2 points

Between November 23rd and a Tees-Wear Derby with Middlesbrough on February 3rd, Sunderland come up against sides currently in the top 10 on eight occasions, which includes a looming triple test against Millwall, West Brom and Sheffield United.

Unsurprisingly, Goodman believes this period of the season could prove defining for Le Bris' men.

“They play Middlesbrough away on February 3rd and if they're in and around the automatic promotion spots at that point, then they are in business. I think they have a really good run-in, so these next 12-15 games could be critical," he stated via Gambling Zone.

“The Championship is not as strong as last season and there's an opportunity for someone to surprise us. Sunderland would be a surprise after last season and appointing an unknown quantity in Regis Le Bris."

Goodman concluded : “But there are bigger tests to come. They've only played five games against teams in the top-half compared to 10 games against bottom-half sides. I think they're guaranteed a play-off push but we'll see what's possible after the next 12-15 games with regards to an automatic challenge.”

Sunderland will hope for healthy points tally with acid tests in mind

The Black Cats are currently in the midst of an eight-game unbeaten streak, despite dropping points in three encounters which many outsiders would have expected them to take way more than three points in against Preston North End, Queens Park Rangers and the aforementioned Sky Blues.

However, it's been clear in numerous performances this season that Le Bris has instilled a fearlessness which has served his side so well in the opening three months of his tenure.

If that mentality is displayed in their upcoming three encounters, especially away to Millwall, who have recently seen off Burnley and Leeds United on home turf, then there's every chance that Sunderland can maintain their position as one of the front-runners in the Championship.