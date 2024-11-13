Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has urged Sunderland to resist Leeds United's shock reported interest in Dennis Cirkin, who is said to be a transfer target ahead of the January window.

It's unlikely that Regis Le Bris will want any leading members of his squad cherry-picked following the turn of the year, with Sunderland having enjoyed electrifying form in the early throes of the 2024/25 Championship season.

Few would've predicted it before a ball was kicked, but Sunderland find themselves right at the top of the Championship after 15 matches, level on points with second-placed Sheffield United - who did have two points deducted.

Sunderland remain in an extremely strong position to return to the Premier League for the first time since their relegation all the way back in May 2017, and the January window is likely going to prove key to how the remainder of the season shapes up for them.

EFL Championship standings, as of November 13 Position Team P GD Pts 1st Sunderland 15 +14 31 2nd Sheffield United 15 +12 31 3rd Leeds United 15 +15 29 4th Burnley 15 +12 27 5th West Bromwich Albion 15 +7 25 6th Watford 15 +1 25

They've faced a few hitches as of late, with the lists for both injuries and suspensions piling up amid three straight draws prior to the current international break, but Sunderland will still fancy their chances greatly and therefore may not be entertaining any advances for Dennis Cirkin, who has been an ever-present for Le Bris this term.

Leeds United's transfer interest in Sunderland's Dennis Cirkin

As reported by the print edition of the Sunday Mirror (November 10, page 69), Leeds United are interested in a January move for Cirkin.

It's a somewhat ambitious expression of interest given that Sunderland are above Leeds in the table and Cirkin is still just 22 years of age, meaning that prizing him away would surely prove difficult.

The former England youth international, who has racked up 92 appearances and counting for Sunderland after joining from Tottenham Hotspur in 2022, is currently set to see his contract run out in 2026, which could affect his value somewhat.

Cirkin missed the majority of the previous season through injury but has been a crucial component under Le Bris, playing every single minute of Championship action. He's a nailed-on starter at this moment in time, so it would appear highly unlikely that Sunderland will even consider sanctioning a January sale to a direct rival for the league title this season.

Don Goodman's Sunderland AFC, Dennis Cirkin demand amid Leeds United transfer claim

The ex-player-turned-pundit has told his former side to resist all interest in Cirkin's services, particularly if it comes from a definite promotion rival such as Leeds.

Goodman regards Cirkin as one of the finest left-backs at his level and thinks that while he would be a strong acquisition for the Whites, there's little chance that Sunderland will sell him - especially after losing one of their biggest prized assets in Jack Clarke to Ipswich Town back in the summer.

"I would love to think that there is no way in the slightest Sunderland would allow Dennis Cirkin to leave in their current situation, especially to Leeds," Goodman told Football League World.

"He's one of the best left-backs in the Championship and scored a great goal against Coventry at the weekend. He would be a brilliant addition for Leeds but I'm not sure I can see it happening.

"After selling Jack Clarke in the summer, it would cause uproar amongst Sunderland fans if they sold another one of their young stars.

“I can see why Leeds would be interested but, if I was Sunderland, I'd be having none of it."