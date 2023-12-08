Highlights Birmingham City's poor form under Wayne Rooney suggests a Coventry win is likely, as they have lost all four away games under his management.

Coventry's strong home form and Birmingham's weak away performances further support the prediction of a Coventry victory.

The Championship is unpredictable, but common sense indicates that Coventry will come out on top with a scoreline of 3-1.

Don Goodman has given his scoreline prediction for Birmingham City’s upcoming clash with Coventry City.

The Blues have won just one of their last eight games in the league following Wayne Rooney’s appointment as manager.

The 37-year-old was hired in controversial circumstances, having replaced a popular figure at the helm in John Eustace.

The team’s form has nosedived since Rooney took the reins of the first team squad, with the team dropping out of the top six and even the top half of the table altogether.

Meanwhile, the Sky Blues are aiming to climb the table in order to secure a second consecutive play-off qualification.

Goodman predicts Coventry City vs Birmingham City

Goodman has pinpointed Mark Robins’ side’s good home form as a reason to back a Sky Blues win this weekend.

Birmingham’s own poor form away from home has only further convinced the EFL pundit that Coventry will take away all three points on Friday night when these two teams meet.

“I can only see a Coventry win,” said Goodman.

“They’ve only lost against West Brom at home, and even in that game they were unlucky.

“Birmingham have lost all four away games under Wayne Rooney and they’ve only won once away all season.

“So logic would point to a Coventry win.

“Look, it’s the Championship, it can make you look stupid, but common sense says Coventry will win that game.

“I’d go 3-1 to Coventry.”

Coventry lost last weekend 2-1 away from home to second place Ipswich Town, which ended their run of consecutive victories.

Robins’ team has struggled to earn consistent wins at the same rate as they did last year.

Five wins from 19 games has seen the Sky Blues fall behind their promotion rivals in the first half of this term.

It has left Coventry 17th in the table going into this weekend’s round of fixtures, as we approach the halfway stage of the campaign.

Birmingham City league position

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

Meanwhile, Birmingham are 15th in the standings following a disappointing 0-0 draw at home to Rotherham United last weekend.

Rooney will be hoping to earn a win at the CBS Arena on Friday night in order to ease the pressure on his position.

Supporter sentiment has been quite negative since his arrival, with fans disgruntled with the decision to part ways with Eustace.

A lack of positive results since his appointment has only made matters worse, so victory on Friday could help turn things around.

These two sides meet at 8pm on 8 December.

Predicting Coventry v Birmingham

Birmingham certainly need to start getting results, otherwise Rooney may end up losing his position as manager after just a couple of months.

Robins’ position has been relatively secure this season despite a poor start, which he has earned through an extremely positive track record, which Rooney lacks.

Recent form suggests Coventry have been justified in sticking by their manager.

A win on Friday night is not out of the question, and Goodman’s reasoning for predicting a home win makes a lot of sense.