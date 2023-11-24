Highlights Rooney is still looking for his first win as Birmingham City manager, and supporters are becoming discontent with the team's recent form.

Sheffield Wednesday, currently at the bottom of the Championship table, are in desperate need of a win.

Goodman predicts that Birmingham will come out on top in this weekend's clash, with a 2-1 victory.

Don Goodman has issued a scoreline prediction for Birmingham City’s big clash with Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

Wayne Rooney is still searching for his first win as manager of the Blues, having lost four of his opening five games in charge.

The 37-year-old was hired in controversial circumstances, having replaced the popular John Eustace as manager.

Supporters have expressed their discontent with the team’s drop in form in recent weeks, putting pressure on Saturday’s clash against the side bottom of the Championship table.

The Owls have won just one of their opening 16 games, with Danny Rohl looking to turn things around for the Yorkshire outfit.

Can Wayne Rooney oversee his first Birmingham City win against Sheffield Wednesday?

Goodman believes this is a huge game in the Championship, with both sides struggling for form.

While he is optimistic about the work Rohl can do with Wednesday, he has backed Rooney to earn his first win as Birmingham manager at St. Andrew’s this weekend.

“Birmingham City vs Sheffield Wednesday is a massive game,” said Goodman via OLBG.

“Wayne Rooney is going to win a game at some point, and I think this will be the one.

“Danny Rohl has gone into Sheffield Wednesday in what I think is a brave appointment.

“It could pay dividends if they're patient in the long term.

“I don't know if that means survival this season as they only have six points.

“It's a bit now or never for them when it comes to picking up points.

“Birmingham's home form has been decent, aside from the loss to Middlesbrough and they did draw 2-2 with Ipswich.

“I may have gone for a different outcome had this game been at Hillsborough.

“I've gone for Birmingham to win this 2-1.”

Where are Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship table?

Birmingham have slipped to 18th in the Championship table under Rooney, having earned just one point from their last 15 available.

Eustace was dismissed going into the October international break, having just overseen consecutive wins, including one against local rivals West Brom.

The Midlands outfit was sixth in the table at that point, but now sit seven points adrift of the play-off places.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday are glued to the bottom of the second division standings, where a win this weekend wouldn’t even be enough to climb above 23rd place QPR.

The gap to safety is nine points going into Saturday, highlighting just how much the Owls need to start picking up wins in order to still be in a survival fight.

Can Wayne Rooney turn things around at Birmingham City?

Rooney hasn’t gotten off to a good start with Birmingham, so it is no surprise that fans have turned on him so quickly.

Eustace was doing a good job, and his sacking was incredibly harsh.

It wasn’t Rooney’s fault that the new Birmingham owners made that decision, but it is now up to him to get better results than they have thus far in his tenure.

The fixture list hasn’t been the easiest, but that will no longer be an excuse in the coming weeks, starting with a home tie against the worst side in the division.